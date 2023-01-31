Read full article on original website
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
CAIRO (AP) — North African and Sudanese officials say the United States is increasing pressure on Middle East allies and power brokers in chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan to expel a Russian private military contractor. The Wagner Group has played a role in Libya’s conflict but has also been linked with a powerful Sudanese paramilitary force. The U.S. pressure comes after expanded sanctions on the group over its expanding role in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The group, which has been under sanctions since 2017 and is owned by an oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin, has been working in Libya and Sudan for years.
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
Iraqi currency crash halts after meeting with U.S. official
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s currency has halted its nosedive after a meeting between the Iraqi Central Bank head and a top U.S. Treasury official. Under Secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement Saturday that he had met with Central Bank of Iraq Governor Ali al-Allaq in Istanbul the day before “to discuss banking sector reforms and a mutual commitment to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.” Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria from Iraq have severely restricted Iraq’s access to hard currency.
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products
The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia’s ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday — adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday, saying that had “seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations.”. The U.S. shot down...
Sudan demands United Nations immediately lift arms embargo
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sudan is demanding that the U.N. Security Council immediately lift an arms embargo and other sanctions imposed during violence in the western Darfur region in 2005. It says the embargo was imposed without setting any conditions or requiring the military government to meet U.N. benchmarks. Sudan’s U.N. Ambassador says in a letter to the council circulated Friday that the sanctions “are no longer relevant to the magnificent reality on the ground in Darfur today compared to the situation in 2005.” The letter contends that “Darfur has, for the most part, overcome the state of war, as well as previous security and political challenges.” In October 2021, Sudan was plunged into turmoil following a coup that derailed the country’s short-run democratic transition.
Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With next year’s Paris Olympics on the horizon and Russia’s invasion looking more like a prolonged conflict, Ukraine’s sports minister on Friday renewed a threat to boycott the games if Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete and said Kyiv would lobby other nations to join.
North Korea party meeting set to discuss ‘urgent’ food issue
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector. The meeting is a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country’s economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push. State media said Monday the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo met on Sunday and agreed to hold a larger plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee in late February to review national strategies on agricultural development and set new goals. Another plenary meeting was held in December and it’s uncommon for North Korea to hold such high-level meetings so close together. North Korea’s economy was badly hit by pandemic-related border closures and its crops were damaged by bad weather in 2020.
Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has marked its 75th independence anniversary as a bankrupt nation, with many citizens angry, anxious and in no mood to celebrate. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has started to improve some but not all of the acute shortages, acknowledged the somber state of the nation, saying in a televised speech, “We have reached the point of destruction.” Wickremesinghe said that the first six months of the year will be difficult. Many Buddhists and Christian clergy boycotted the celebration in the capital while activists and others expressed anger at what they see as a waste of money in a time of severe economic crisis. Despite the criticism, armed troops paraded along the main esplanade in Colombo, showcasing military equipment.
Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been released on bail, two days after going on hunger strike to protest his imprisonment last summer. Panahi was arrested last July and ordered to serve a six-year sentence dating back to 2011 that had never been carried out. He is among several Iranian artists, athletes and other celebrities to face reprisals for criticizing authorities amid months of anti-government protests. He had continued making films despite being legally barred from both travel and filmmaking. His latest film, “No Bears,” was released to widespread praise earlier this year while he was behind bars. His lawyer says he was released on Friday.
Bolsonaro ponders election defeat, as crowd chants ‘fraud’
MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country’s government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October’s election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”. He did...
Ransomware attacks in Europe target old VMware, agencies say
ROME (AP) — Cybersecurity agencies in Europe are warning of ransomware attacks exploiting a 2-year-old computer bug. The Italian premier’s office says the attacks affecting the country’s computer systems Sunday involved “ransomware already in circulation” from cloud technology provider VMware. A Friday bulletin from a French cybersecurity agency said the attack campaigns target a VMware product used to monitor virtual machines. Palo Alto, California-based VMware fixed the bug back in February 2021, but the attacks are targeting older, unpatched versions of the product. Separately, a major internet outage in Italy drove Telecom Italia’s connectivity down to a quarter of its usual service. It was unclear whether those outages were related to the ransomware attacks.
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the...
North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia marked Saturday the birth anniversary of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital Skopje because of fears of potential clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Both countries have claims on the same historic figure. The commemoration events mark 151 years since the birth of Gotse Delchev, who opposed centuries-old Ottoman rule in the Balkans that ended in the early 20th century. Police blocked streets, set up metal fences and conducted thorough checking in the area around the 16th century Orthodox Church “Sveti Spas” (“Holy Salvation”) in downtown Skopje, where Delchev is buried. Bulgarian Interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who led a delegation to the celebrations, called the measures “dracnian.”
America’s top cyber diplomat says his Twitter account was hacked
America’s top cybersecurity diplomat Nate Fick said his personal Twitter account was hacked, calling it part of the “perils of the job.”. Fick tweeted the news from his personal account Saturday evening. It was not clear who was responsible for the hack or if they had made any...
S. Korean court sentences ex-minister to 2 years in prison
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has sentenced a former justice minister, Cho Kuk, to two years in prison, after he was found guilty of creating fake credentials to help his children get into prestigious schools, a scandal that rocked the country’s previous government and sparked huge protests. Cho was also found guilty Friday of abusing his powers while serving as a senior aide to former President Moon Jae-in, by blocking an investigation into a former Financial Services Commission official seen as close to Moon who was eventually arrested for taking bribes from businesspeople.
Landmark national security trial of Hong Kong democracy activists begins. Here’s what you need to know
Some were seasoned politicians and veteran protest leaders. Others were academics, unionists and health care workers. They hailed from different generations and held a range of political views, but were brought together by what they say was a shared commitment to Hong Kong’s democratic future. Now, the “Hong Kong...
Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai
Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old. In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of...
