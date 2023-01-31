King Charles to respond to Harry’s ‘Spare’ in tell-all interview: report

Prince Harry won’t have the final say on “Spare” just yet.

In response to his son’s bombshell memoir, King Charles III is said to be preparing to share his side of the story, according to a royal source.

The British monarch, 74, will be the subject of a highly anticipated BBC profile ahead of his coronation on May 6.

Insiders speculate that Charles could use the interview as an opportunity to discuss recent claims about the royal family made by the Duke of Sussex, 38, in his best-selling book.

“Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky,” an insider told the Mirror recently.

At its Jan. 10 debut, Harry’s tell-all “Spare” — a reference to his place behind William in the royal line of succession — sold more than 1.4 million copies across formats in North America and the United Kingdom. Sales were undoubtedly helped by the previous release of his and wife Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix documentary series late last year.

In both projects, the couple discussed the problematic treatment they endured as members of the Firm before they defected from the family in January 2020.

Prince Harry released his massive memoir “Spare” earlier this month. AFP via Getty Images

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, released their Netflix docuseries in December 2022. Netflix

The source for the Mirror warned, “Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

British TV channel ITV has also inquired about an interview; however, sources noted that Harry’s chat with them earlier this month may scare off the royal camp.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby has been named as a contender to conduct the live chat with Charles as he is a longtime pal of the sovereign.

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, attend the traditional Christmas Day morning service on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2022. John Rainford / SplashNews.com

Alternatively, the source has also suggested the royal family may “simply produce a coronation speech or content they film and supply.”

“It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes,” they said.

Despite the familial acrimony, it’s rumored that Charles hopes to see Harry and Meghan at his coronation later this spring.

The Duke of Sussex (right) and his estranged brother Prince William have been embroiled in a war in recent years. Getty Images

Senior sources close to Lambeth Palace (the Archbishop of Canterbury’s official residence) told the Daily Mail on Jan. 28 that Charles has asked Archbishop Justin Welby to broker a deal between Harry and his estranged brother Prince William to ensure both brothers attend his crowning event.

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” the insider said.