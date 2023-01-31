Read full article on original website
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star
Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
'The Last of Us' actor Annie Wersching dead at 45
Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but went on to star as the Borg Queen in the show "Star Trek: Picard" last year.
Is Law And Order: SVU About To Lose Another Detective After Rollins?
Law & Order: SVU's latest episode revealed conflict within the squad, and it could point toward the departure of another detective in the same season that said goodbye to Rollins.
Wife Wrote 'Letter from the Grave' Before 2008 Death — Now Husband Is Guilty of Poisoning Her with Antifreeze
"I pray I am wrong and nothing happens … but I'm suspicious of Mark's suspicious behavior and fear for my early demise," Julie Jensen wrote before her death A Wisconsin man has been found guilty again of the murder of his wife in their home in 1998 during a retrial. Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his 40-year-old wife Julie Jensen. He was convicted in 2008 of her slaying, but his sentence was vacated in 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court...
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
