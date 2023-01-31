ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy

Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence

Washington -- President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn't have ended up. But there are key distinctions that differentiate...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
IOWA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republicans have argued Omar should not serve on the committee in light of past statements she has made related to Israel that in some cases been criticized by members of both parties as antisemitic. Democrats have criticized the push to oust Omar, arguing it amounts to an act of political revenge and that the Minnesota Democrat has been held accountable for her past remarks. The party-line vote was 218 to 211. GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio voted "present."
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'

Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
CONNECTICUT STATE

