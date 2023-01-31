Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against 'extreme' GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We have more to do," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials soon
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy
Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Senate Democrats grapple with pressure to remove GOP's 'blue slip' authority on judges
When the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to vote on another slate of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Democrats will be benefiting from more than their two additional years of Senate control. Democrats -- with the expansion of their majority in the midterms to a 51-49 margin -- have gained...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence
Washington -- President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn't have ended up. But there are key distinctions that differentiate...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan's effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP's most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the "weaponization" of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about the so-called "Deep...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why House Republicans kicked off their 'weaponization' probe by interviewing a little-known retired FBI official
House Republicans investigating what they believe are political abuses inside the Justice Department got to work this week, securing a private interview with one of their top targets. But the witness, former FBI official Jill Sanborn, is far from a household name. Perhaps hoping to change that are the House...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women's rights in Afghanistan, was the country's first female...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott sees retribution in McConnell decision to pull him off Senate Commerce Committee
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Thursday that he sees Mitch McConnell's decision to pull him off the Senate Commerce Committee as retribution for challenging the Kentucky senator's position as leader of the GOP conference. "He completely opposed me putting out a plan," Scott said to CNN's Kaitlan Collins,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republicans have argued Omar should not serve on the committee in light of past statements she has made related to Israel that in some cases been criticized by members of both parties as antisemitic. Democrats have criticized the push to oust Omar, arguing it amounts to an act of political revenge and that the Minnesota Democrat has been held accountable for her past remarks. The party-line vote was 218 to 211. GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio voted "present."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear redistricting, voter ID cases that GOP had lost
The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year's elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case -- cases that the state's GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state's highest court. The redistricting case has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pelosi says she will support Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein doesn't run
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will support Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's bid for US Senate in California if the state's longtime senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, decides not to run for reelection next year. "If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fact check: Six false claims fully disproven by the newly released Paul Pelosi evidence
The conspiracy theories about the October attack on Paul Pelosi never made sense. And now the public can see that a whole bunch of these false claims have been definitively disproven by audio and video evidence. Prominent right-wing figures -- including former President Donald Trump and some Republican members of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'
Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
Comments / 0