NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One of Jeff Bezos' Secrets to Success: The Boss Should Always Talk Last in Meetings
If you ever find yourself taking a meeting with Jeff Bezos, don't expect the billionaire Amazon founder to speak first. Before Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he made a practice of letting his employees speak first. Now, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — the founder of Santa Monica, California-based aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation — says it's one of the most important business lessons she's picked up from him since the pair started dating a few years ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money
In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In
While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
