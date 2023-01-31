The Dallas Zoo has become the center of a mystery, after two monkeys disappeared, an endangered vulture died, and a clouded leopard went missing for a few hours. I know what you're thinking. "James, what does this have to do with the Binghamton area?" And the answer is absolutely nothing. But you know you can't sit there and look this story in the face without being intrigued.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO