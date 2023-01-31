ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Guess What, New York? Meetings Lower Your IQ

Someone needs to make sure they print this out and tape it up someplace where everyone in the office will see it. Can we just pause life for a second to talk about meetings? Meetings are nothing new but thanks to the pandemic and all of the virtual everything, the number of meetings the average New Yorker has to attend on a daily basis is absurd.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
New York Ranked 5th Worst State to Retire

Bad news for New York residents near retirement age, you might be better served by moving to another state to enjoy your retirement years. According to a study by Adam McCann of Wallethub, New York was ranked 46th of the 50 states when it comes to retirement, ranking dead last in affordability. On the bright side, New York ranked 10th in quality of life and 16th in health care.
New York Made So Much Money on the Last Mega Millions Jackpot

The January 13th drawing of the Mega Millions was a record jackpot of $1.35 billion, and New York generated a ton of money for public schools and lottery retailers. According to a report by Michael Mahar of News10, New York generated over $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers in lottery ticket sales between October 2022 and January 13th before a Maine resident won the $1.35 billion jackpot. During that time, New Yorkers bought $172.4 million worth of lottery tickets with all profits going to public schools. There were also 12 New Yorkers who actually won big prizes totaling $12 million.
Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding

Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement

Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
