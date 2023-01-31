ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Oil leak near Magic Mountain prompts HAZMAT response

A crude oil leak near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road prompted the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division on Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Interstate 5 entrance and exit. While the cause of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level for Third Week

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,417 new cases countywide and 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,325, county case totals to 3,679,170 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,785 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 540.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

City, Metrolink await answers in stolen-check investigation

A stolen check is part of a whodunnit in which someone sought to take funds mailed by the city of Santa Clarita to the state’s regional rail authority, officials confirmed Friday. A more-than $400,000 payment from the city, part of the funding for work on the Vista Canyon Metrolink...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
scvnews.com

American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes

The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries. The new agreement becoming effective July 1 includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the city. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Announces Date, Theme For Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced the scheduled April date and theme for this year’s Celebrity Waiter event.  On Tuesday, the SCV Senior Center announced that the Celebrity Waiter event is planned to take place on Saturday, April 29, with the theme “Springtime in Paris,” said SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Pacific Urban Acquires Five Southern California Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,299 Units for $560.4MM

LOS ANGELES, CA – Multifamily owner-operator and investment manager Pacific Urban Investors (“Pacific”) acquired five properties totaling 1,299 units with a total consideration of $560.4 Million in Southern California during 2022. This includes two assets located in the San Diego MSA, with one in Poway and one in Oceanside, two assets in the Ventura County MSA, with one in Camarillo and one in Moorpark, and one asset located in the Los Angeles MSA, more specifically, Warner Center. In total, at year end 2022, Pacific’s Southern California portfolio consists of 20 properties totaling 4,761 units.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy