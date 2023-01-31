Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
signalscv.com
Oil leak near Magic Mountain prompts HAZMAT response
A crude oil leak near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road prompted the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division on Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Interstate 5 entrance and exit. While the cause of...
Leaking Oil Pipeline In Valencia Prompts Response From Firefighters
A leaking oil pipeline in Valencia has prompted a response from firefighters Friday. Around 1:40 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a leaking oil pipeline on Magic Mountain Parkway near The Old Road in Valencia, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “Five gallons of crude oil leaked,” Sanchez ...
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
Santa Clarita Grocery Receives Surprise Dump Truck Load Of Pretzels
On Thursday morning, the volunteers of Santa Clarita Grocery were greeted with the sight of hundreds of bags of pretzels donated at the front of their warehouse door. The unusual donation filled the back of a truck and was donated to the non-profit in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning after director Bradley Grose received a ...
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level for Third Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,417 new cases countywide and 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,325, county case totals to 3,679,170 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,785 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 540.
signalscv.com
City, Metrolink await answers in stolen-check investigation
A stolen check is part of a whodunnit in which someone sought to take funds mailed by the city of Santa Clarita to the state’s regional rail authority, officials confirmed Friday. A more-than $400,000 payment from the city, part of the funding for work on the Vista Canyon Metrolink...
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
LA council signs off on South LA Marriott hotel despite housing concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
scvnews.com
American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make...
scvnews.com
City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries. The new agreement becoming effective July 1 includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the city. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part...
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
Lodging
Twenty Four Seven Hotels Assumes Operations of SpringHill Suites in Lancaster, California
LANCASTER, California—Twenty Four Seven Hotels announced that it assumed operations of the 94-suite SpringHill Suites in Lancaster, California, on behalf of ownership, Ramji, LLC. “The addition of the SpringHill Suites Lancaster Palmdale caps off a fantastic 2022 for Twenty Four Seven Hotels, onboarding three, new properties in Q4 and...
Skateboarder Hit By Vehicle, Hospitalized In Santa Clarita
A skateboarder was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Santa Clarita on Monday night. At around 6 p.m. first responders received reports of a skateboarder who had been struck by a vehicle on Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Nicole Larios with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We ...
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Announces Date, Theme For Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced the scheduled April date and theme for this year’s Celebrity Waiter event. On Tuesday, the SCV Senior Center announced that the Celebrity Waiter event is planned to take place on Saturday, April 29, with the theme “Springtime in Paris,” said SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer ...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
theregistrysocal.com
Pacific Urban Acquires Five Southern California Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,299 Units for $560.4MM
LOS ANGELES, CA – Multifamily owner-operator and investment manager Pacific Urban Investors (“Pacific”) acquired five properties totaling 1,299 units with a total consideration of $560.4 Million in Southern California during 2022. This includes two assets located in the San Diego MSA, with one in Poway and one in Oceanside, two assets in the Ventura County MSA, with one in Camarillo and one in Moorpark, and one asset located in the Los Angeles MSA, more specifically, Warner Center. In total, at year end 2022, Pacific’s Southern California portfolio consists of 20 properties totaling 4,761 units.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
L.A. Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance today providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings.
