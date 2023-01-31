CORRECTING and REPLACING Andersen Global Caps Another Year of Strong Growth with the Addition of 11 New Member Firms Worldwide

Read full article on original website
World Office Furniture Industry Report 2022: Estimates for 2022 and Forecasts for Growth in Demand 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The world office furniture industry offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2013-2022, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2024, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and, new in this year edition, a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.
TMRW Dubai Announces Its Program and Reveals More Speakers
Belgrade, Serbia, 4th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Davinci Jeremie, Dr. Christina Yan Zang, Christopher Quet, Emanuel Erdem, Khalifa Aljaziri Alshehhi, Abdulla Ziad Galadari, Robbie Nakarmi and Many More Added. After last year’s epic premier edition in Belgrade, TMRW conference powered by 2142, the largest emerging tech event, is set to make...
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Goldwood Industries, One of The Best Quality Plywood Brands in India
Goldwood Industries is a reputable company that provides high-quality plywood and flush doors in India. Goldwood Industries is the leading manufacturer in the plywood industry in India; their wide range of engineered wood products is being consumed by today's most sophisticated architects and designers. Their Flush Door line continues to be a popular choice due to the numerous custom finishes available. Whether a homeowner is looking for a quick replacement panel or they are designing an heirloom-quality entry or kitchen, Goldwood Industries is a clear choice.
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Long Relationship with US Government Demonstrates Its Exceptional Abilities in Backcountry Aviation
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “For close to two decades now, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to various U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and the U.S. Department of the Interior (‘DOI’)… The consistent appeal of CubCrafters’ aircraft stems from the fact that they have significantly lower operational costs compared to helicopters and other more expensive fixed-wing aircraft… In addition to the lower operational cost, CubCrafters aircraft boast unrivaled safety, performance and reliability. Combined, these attributes help explain the motivation behind a recent move by the USDA Wildlife Service to select CubCrafters’ flagship FAA-certified CC19 XCub aircraft for a new government fleet modernization contract,” a recent article reads. “Our long relationship with the U.S. Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacturer exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” CubCrafters CEO and President Patrick Horgan says of the relationship that began in 2003.
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference. Luxembourg, February 3, 2023 – Millicom expects to announce its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 10, 2023 via a press release. Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial...
Global Executive Trends for 2023
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.
Bruker Announces Successful Customer Installations of First Two Compact 1.0 GHz NMR Systems to Advance Structural Biology
Novel compact, single-story 4 Kelvin 1.0 GHz NMR systems already accepted at RIKEN, Japan and University of Barcelona, Spain in late 2022 ahead of schedule. Bruker today announced successful customer installations of two novel, compact 1.0 GHz NMR spectrometers for advanced structural and molecular biology applications well ahead of original schedules in late 2022. Both new Ascend Evo 1.0 GHz NMR systems operate at 4.2 Kelvin without subcooling below liquid Helium temperatures, and as a result have ~65% lower liquid Helium consumption than previous 1.0 GHz 2 Kelvin, two-story magnets. These new 1.0 GHz NMR magnets also have significantly reduced footprint, weight, and ceiling height requirements and fit into most single-story laboratories. The compact systems are easier to manufacture, site and install, thus allowing acceptance in shorter timeframes.
NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
All applicants will be able to fill out the Turkey-visa-online application form and submit it electronically.
Turkey-visa-online is excited to announce that we are now offering an online visa service for travelers to Turkey. This new service will streamline the visa application process and make it easier than ever to get your visa to Turkey.With our online visa service, you can fill out your application and submit it electronically. There is no need to send in any paperwork or stand in line at the consulate. Simply complete the application form and pay the fee, and your visa will be processed quickly and efficiently.If you are planning a trip to Turkey, be sure to take advantage of our convenient online visa service. We look forward to making your travel plans easier and more enjoyable.
Flexiv Launches Revolutionary Force-Controlled Parallel Robot
Flexiv’s ‘Moonlight’ parallel robot is the latest addition to Flexiv’s line of adaptive robots and is the world’s first-ever force-controlled parallel robot. Flexiv, a world leader in general-purpose robotics solutions, today announced the release of the latest addition to its product portfolio, the Moonlight adaptive parallel robot.
LuxuryProperty.com offers Incredible Houses In Dubai Marina
LuxuryProperty.com helps people to buy their desired homes, invest in real estate, and sell their own properties. They seek to make one's life easier. With the company, clients can find the best villas, townhouses, penthouses, and apartments in the UAE. The company prides itself in being one of the trusted property finders in the country. Over the years, they have been offering good old-fashioned honest brokerage services to all of their clients. The company is always ready to deal with any questions one may have.
New-Zealand-Visa provides a convenient and efficient way to apply for a visa to New Zealand
New Zealand Visa Launches New Websitenew-zealand-visa is excited to announce the launch of its new website, designed to streamline the visa application process for visitors to New Zealand.The new website features a user-friendly interface that allows visitors to quickly and easily find the information they need to apply for a visa. The site also provides helpful resources such as a list of required documents and frequently asked questions.new-zealand-visa is committed to making the visa application process as easy and efficient as possible, and the new website is just one way we are achieving this goal. We encourage all visitors to New Zealand to explore the new site and let us know what you think.
Technology is reshaping warfare
- New and emerging technology is changing how wars are fought, even the nature of war, and the United States needs to embrace these changes, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, a bipartisan nonprofit with the goal of strengthening American competitiveness in technology such as artificial intelligence.
R.P. College of Pharmacy Offers B Pharm Course in Karnataka
R.P. College of Pharmacy is a dependable institution that provides high-quality pharmacy courses to Pharmacy aspirants in India. R.P. College of Pharmacy is one of the esteemed educational institutions housed at the Rajputana Medical and Educational Charitable Trust (RMECT), which is regarded as one of the best pharmacy colleges in Karnataka. It has established new institutes and expanded into new courses to make paramedical education accessible to the younger generation within the healthcare industry's ever-expanding borders.
Amazing cruise holidays in 2023 from Southampton Port UK
Cruise holidays from Southampton Port, UK are once again a possibility in 2023, now that COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease all over the world. Southampton is one of the UK's busiest cruise ports, with many popular cruise lines offering sailings from there for tourists to have a great holiday after a couple of years.
