CORRECTING and REPLACING Andersen Global Caps Another Year of Strong Growth with the Addition of 11 New Member Firms Worldwide

CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “For close to two decades now, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to various U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and the U.S. Department of the Interior (‘DOI’)… The consistent appeal of CubCrafters’ aircraft stems from the fact that they have significantly lower operational costs compared to helicopters and other more expensive fixed-wing aircraft… In addition to the lower operational cost, CubCrafters aircraft boast unrivaled safety, performance and reliability. Combined, these attributes help explain the motivation behind a recent move by the USDA Wildlife Service to select CubCrafters’ flagship FAA-certified CC19 XCub aircraft for a new government fleet modernization contract,” a recent article reads. “Our long relationship with the U.S. Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacturer exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” CubCrafters CEO and President Patrick Horgan says of the relationship that began in 2003.

1 DAY AGO