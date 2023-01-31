ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kings' Sabonis named to 2023 All-Star team; Fox snubbed

The Kings are sending just one NBA All-Star to Salt Lake City despite having the third-best record in the Western Conference. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was named an All-Star reserve Thursday, but De'Aaron Fox was snubbed from the roster. The other Western Conference reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve

The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which were announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theknickswall

Julius Randle Named All-Star Reserve

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an All-Star reserve for this year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19. Julius Randle was officially named an All-Star tonight, the second selection of his career, both with the Knicks. He is currently averaging 24.7 points per game along with 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

NBA All-Star Rosters

CBS Denver

Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod

Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too.  Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron - the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James - in the Feb. 19 matchup. Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis, the team that will be drafted by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Malone and the Nuggets' staff were locked into the All-Star trip Wednesday night when Portland defeated Memphis....
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Feb. 3-Feb.9

1944 — Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores six goals in a 12-6 victory over the New York Rangers. Howe is the first player to score six goals in a game since Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators in 1921. 1956 — Austria’s Toni Sailer wins the...

