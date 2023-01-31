Read full article on original website
Related
“He’s the worst rotation player in the league” - JJ Redick reveals harsh yet honest feelings after he saw Draymond Green playing in sophomore year
Former NBA Player turned analyst JJ Redick revealed honest feelings on witnessing Draymond Green play in his sophomore year in the NBA
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal & Kevin Durant Exchange Blows On Twitter Following Rui Hachimura Trade
NBA Twitter never fails to entertain the basketball community. Even all-time greats like Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant choose to chime in and make their beef public in order for the media and fans to get a laugh over the weekend.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Predicting The 2023 NBA All-Star Reserves
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown deserve to be at the All-Star game.
NBC Sports
Kings' Sabonis named to 2023 All-Star team; Fox snubbed
The Kings are sending just one NBA All-Star to Salt Lake City despite having the third-best record in the Western Conference. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was named an All-Star reserve Thursday, but De'Aaron Fox was snubbed from the roster. The other Western Conference reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai...
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve
The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which were announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
Cavs forward Evan Mobley heads to NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City
Cavs forward Evan Mobley has been invited to participate in the Jordan Rising Stars game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA announced. The mini-tournament of three games features 28 players and four teams and will air at 9 p.m. on TNT, Feb....
Julius Randle Named All-Star Reserve
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an All-Star reserve for this year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19. Julius Randle was officially named an All-Star tonight, the second selection of his career, both with the Knicks. He is currently averaging 24.7 points per game along with 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
WTOP
NBA All-Star Rosters
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron - the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James - in the Feb. 19 matchup. Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis, the team that will be drafted by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Malone and the Nuggets' staff were locked into the All-Star trip Wednesday night when Portland defeated Memphis....
Dale Ellis Interview With Fadeaway World: "Michael Jordan Is The Best Player In My Era"
Fadeaway World's Nick Mac sits down with former NBA All-Star Dale Ellis to discuss his battles with Michael Jordan, how he would fit in today's game, and what it took to maintain a successful 17-year career in the NBA.
NBC Sports
Tatum, Brown become first ever duo to achieve this feat before All-Star break
Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are having career seasons, and that has powered the historic franchise to the top of the NBA standings with a 37-15 record. Tatum and Brown played pivotal roles in the Celtics' 139-96 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Wednesday night.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Feb. 3-Feb.9
1944 — Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores six goals in a 12-6 victory over the New York Rangers. Howe is the first player to score six goals in a game since Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators in 1921. 1956 — Austria’s Toni Sailer wins the...
Comments / 0