Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron - the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James - in the Feb. 19 matchup. Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis, the team that will be drafted by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Malone and the Nuggets' staff were locked into the All-Star trip Wednesday night when Portland defeated Memphis....

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO