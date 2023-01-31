ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ourquadcities.com

‘Impractical Joker’ featured at fundraiser

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities continues the legacy and laughter of Gilda Radner at the “Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite! Gala” presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute. Held on Saturday, April 1 – April Fool’s Day – the gala will feature “Impractical Joker” James “Murr” Murray, who brings a blend of stand-up and hidden camera comedy to his shows. The night will also feature music by Soul Storm, according to a news release.
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg

Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Democratic National Committee to vote on presidential nominating calendar. Updated: 6 hours...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

Sgt. Slaughter Appearing At Cedar Rapids Comic & Toy Show

Sgt. Slaughter is set to be the special guest this weekend at the Cedar Rapids Comic and Toy Show, and he'll be signing anything you bring him!. The Quad Con Comic & Toy Show is all about coming together and enjoying different aspects of pop culture. At this event, you'll find all sorts of comics, board games, toys, video games, and posters, as well as your favorite sci-fi, fantasy, and role-playing memorabilia.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport

New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Mountain lion killed in Johnson County

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a mountain lion that had been seen in Johnson County since last spring was killed last weekend. In an email from the DNR, the adult female weighing 116 pounds was shot by two licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Officials monitoring Chinese spy balloon flying over parts of US

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case

Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition

The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

One found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire

Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

