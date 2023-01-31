Read full article on original website
2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test
The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
2024 Ram 1200 Spied Testing Alongside The Fiat Toro
Ram’s U.S. lineup is pretty straight forward as they offer commercial vans as well as 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups. However, the brand’s lineup is far more interesting south of the boarder as they offer a Strada-based 700 and a Toro-based 1000. Yet another pickup is in the...
The Caterham Super Seven 600 Proves That Double-Digit Power Figures Can Be Fun
Automakers endow their sports cars will increasing levels of performance, but even though that’s welcome, sometimes something is missing from the recipe. The pursuit of more power, more brakes, and more grip can often obscure the goal of a sports car, which is actually more fun. And that’s sort...
Have Audi’s Q8 Designers Been Playing Too Much Table Soccer Between Sketches?
The Audi Q8 and its sporty SQ8 brother are due for a facelift and it looks like Audi will take the opportunity to create more differentiation between the pair. Spy photographers have captured both versions testing in prototype form and the most obvious takeaway is the different grille designs visible on the plain Q8 and its SQ8 brother. The current cars all use a grille with prominent vertical strakes that makes it look like they’re wearing a mask pinched from Batman nemesis Bane’s dressing-up box. But there’s no sign of that grille on any of the test cars.
Corvette Fans Camped Outside New Hampshire Chevy Dealer To Reserve First E-Rays
The recent unveiling of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray seems to have impressed hardcore Chevy enthusiasts, leading to a queue of fans eager to be among the first to place their orders. Corvette lovers from around the country lined up overnight in Nashua, New Hampshire, this week to get their names...
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
Nissan Unveils Ariya That Will Attempt To Drive Pole-To-Pole
Nissan has revealed the modified Ariya crossover it hopes will complete an epic Pole-to-Pole expedition in the hands of two British adventurers. The 17,000-mile (27,000 km) journey has been four years in the planning and will take husband and wife team Chris and Julie Ramsey from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Nissan wants to prove that EVs, and the Ariya in particular, are tougher and more capable than some people give them credit for.
Ford Performance Appears To Be Working On An Extreme F-150 Lightning
Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning. Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang...
Zeekr X Breaks Cover As A Compact EV Crossover
Zeekr has taken the wraps off its third production model, revealing the entirety of its exterior design and announcing its name. The Zeekr X is a fully electric compact crossover set to join the 001 shooting brake and 009 minivan in the automaker’s lineup. The reveal comes only a...
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 ‘Project Highland’ Caught Ahead Of Launch Later This Year
Tesla is hard at work preparing an update for the popular Model 3 sedan, and new photos of the car, which is reportedly carries the internal codename ‘Project Highland’, have surfaced on social media. Sporting camouflage front and back, the images offer a hint as to what the automaker is planning for the future of its entry level vehicle.
Ferrari 812 Prototype Spied With Some Weird Fake Exhaust Pipes
Fake exhaust pipes are a usual sight on vehicles from the likes of Mercedes or Audi, but a brand like Ferrari has never been guilty of this offense. While this is true for production models, one of Ferrari’s prototypes was spotted in Italy with six tailpipes, four of which are obviously fake.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Promises Spacious Third Row Even For Adults
Toyota is boasting about the “serious spaciousness” that will exist in its next new model, the 2024 Grand Highlander. In its latest teaser, the automaker promises that even the SUV’s third row will be big enough for adults to sit comfortably in. The “Grand Highlander is the...
Rare Midnight Purple 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Up For Auction In The US
Godzilla is going over the auction block. The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most hallowed used sports cars on the market. It’s even more desirable here in the United States and now one in Midnight Purple II paint is about to change hands for more than $155,000.
BMW’s 738-HP XM Label Red Is Taking On Pikes Peak
When BMW M released the XM, the sub-brand’s first standalone model since the M1 supercar of more than 40 years ago, there was plenty of grumbling that the M brand had lost its way. How could a brand born out of racing make a heavy and hideous SUV its halo car?
BMW Design Boss Say No To Trendy Pickups (For Now)
After the launch of the X7, BMW gave fans a tantalizing look at what the SUV’s platform could do with a one-off pickup truck concept. Unfortunately for pickup lovers, BMW’s design director, Adrian van Hooydonk, doesn’t think that a production version is needed in the automaker’s lineup.
New Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport Spotted In The USA (Updated)
Update: Toyota informed us that it won’t display the new Land Cruiser GR Sport at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, without providing an explanation for why the vehicle is in the US. Images of a Toyota Land Cruiser spotted in the U.S. wearing Illinois manufacturer license plates are fueling...
2023 Super Bowl Car Ads: Here’s What Automakers Are Readying For Feb 12
Super Bowl LVII is coming quickly and, as ever, in addition to the teams putting their all into the game, so will advertisers. Those advertisers may not be selling cars this year, though, because a surprising number of automakers will be watching this game from the sidelines. As of January...
Facelifted Porsche Taycan Shows Off Its Trick New Matrix LED Headlights
It’s a testament to the rightness of the Taycan’s design that it still looks so fresh more than three years after it first went on sale, but Porsche still has plans to subtly upgrade its sporty EV with some mild styling revisions and some major new tech. In...
The ‘Night Terror’ Is A 3,400 HP Nissan GT-R In Drag
Say hello to what is one of the world’s quickest and most powerful Nissan GT-R drag racers. This particular GT-R has been dubbed ‘Night Terror’ by its owner and shares very little in common with its former self. Indeed, it has been so comprehensively modified that many people on social media state it shouldn’t even be considered a GT-R anymore.
