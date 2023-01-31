The Audi Q8 and its sporty SQ8 brother are due for a facelift and it looks like Audi will take the opportunity to create more differentiation between the pair. Spy photographers have captured both versions testing in prototype form and the most obvious takeaway is the different grille designs visible on the plain Q8 and its SQ8 brother. The current cars all use a grille with prominent vertical strakes that makes it look like they’re wearing a mask pinched from Batman nemesis Bane’s dressing-up box. But there’s no sign of that grille on any of the test cars.

2 DAYS AGO