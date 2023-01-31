ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test

The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
MICHIGAN STATE
Carscoops

2024 Ram 1200 Spied Testing Alongside The Fiat Toro

Ram’s U.S. lineup is pretty straight forward as they offer commercial vans as well as 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups. However, the brand’s lineup is far more interesting south of the boarder as they offer a Strada-based 700 and a Toro-based 1000. Yet another pickup is in the...
Carscoops

The Caterham Super Seven 600 Proves That Double-Digit Power Figures Can Be Fun

Automakers endow their sports cars will increasing levels of performance, but even though that’s welcome, sometimes something is missing from the recipe. The pursuit of more power, more brakes, and more grip can often obscure the goal of a sports car, which is actually more fun. And that’s sort...
Carscoops

Have Audi’s Q8 Designers Been Playing Too Much Table Soccer Between Sketches?

The Audi Q8 and its sporty SQ8 brother are due for a facelift and it looks like Audi will take the opportunity to create more differentiation between the pair. Spy photographers have captured both versions testing in prototype form and the most obvious takeaway is the different grille designs visible on the plain Q8 and its SQ8 brother. The current cars all use a grille with prominent vertical strakes that makes it look like they’re wearing a mask pinched from Batman nemesis Bane’s dressing-up box. But there’s no sign of that grille on any of the test cars.
Carscoops

Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises

Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
DEARBORN, MI
Carscoops

Nissan Unveils Ariya That Will Attempt To Drive Pole-To-Pole

Nissan has revealed the modified Ariya crossover it hopes will complete an epic Pole-to-Pole expedition in the hands of two British adventurers. The 17,000-mile (27,000 km) journey has been four years in the planning and will take husband and wife team Chris and Julie Ramsey from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Nissan wants to prove that EVs, and the Ariya in particular, are tougher and more capable than some people give them credit for.
Carscoops

Ford Performance Appears To Be Working On An Extreme F-150 Lightning

Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning. Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang...
Carscoops

Zeekr X Breaks Cover As A Compact EV Crossover

Zeekr has taken the wraps off its third production model, revealing the entirety of its exterior design and announcing its name. The Zeekr X is a fully electric compact crossover set to join the 001 shooting brake and 009 minivan in the automaker’s lineup. The reveal comes only a...
Carscoops

Ferrari 812 Prototype Spied With Some Weird Fake Exhaust Pipes

Fake exhaust pipes are a usual sight on vehicles from the likes of Mercedes or Audi, but a brand like Ferrari has never been guilty of this offense. While this is true for production models, one of Ferrari’s prototypes was spotted in Italy with six tailpipes, four of which are obviously fake.
Carscoops

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Promises Spacious Third Row Even For Adults

Toyota is boasting about the “serious spaciousness” that will exist in its next new model, the 2024 Grand Highlander. In its latest teaser, the automaker promises that even the SUV’s third row will be big enough for adults to sit comfortably in. The “Grand Highlander is the...
Carscoops

BMW’s 738-HP XM Label Red Is Taking On Pikes Peak

When BMW M released the XM, the sub-brand’s first standalone model since the M1 supercar of more than 40 years ago, there was plenty of grumbling that the M brand had lost its way. How could a brand born out of racing make a heavy and hideous SUV its halo car?
COLORADO STATE
Carscoops

BMW Design Boss Say No To Trendy Pickups (For Now)

After the launch of the X7, BMW gave fans a tantalizing look at what the SUV’s platform could do with a one-off pickup truck concept. Unfortunately for pickup lovers, BMW’s design director, Adrian van Hooydonk, doesn’t think that a production version is needed in the automaker’s lineup.
Carscoops

New Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport Spotted In The USA (Updated)

Update: Toyota informed us that it won’t display the new Land Cruiser GR Sport at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, without providing an explanation for why the vehicle is in the US. Images of a Toyota Land Cruiser spotted in the U.S. wearing Illinois manufacturer license plates are fueling...
CHICAGO, IL
Carscoops

Facelifted Porsche Taycan Shows Off Its Trick New Matrix LED Headlights

It’s a testament to the rightness of the Taycan’s design that it still looks so fresh more than three years after it first went on sale, but Porsche still has plans to subtly upgrade its sporty EV with some mild styling revisions and some major new tech. In...
Carscoops

The ‘Night Terror’ Is A 3,400 HP Nissan GT-R In Drag

Say hello to what is one of the world’s quickest and most powerful Nissan GT-R drag racers. This particular GT-R has been dubbed ‘Night Terror’ by its owner and shares very little in common with its former self. Indeed, it has been so comprehensively modified that many people on social media state it shouldn’t even be considered a GT-R anymore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy