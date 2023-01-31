Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Local Restaurant and Market Closing After 6 MonthsGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge muscle car sold for record $1.1 million
A 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible that is one of seven like it was auctioned for $1.1 million, setting a record for both the model and the brand.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
MotorTrend Magazine
1-of-7 Rarity! 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Sells for a Cool Million at Mecum Kissimmee
Let's be honest, muscle cars are not the first thought when we hear about vehicles that sell for $1 million (and more in some instances) at high-end sales like Mecum Auctions' events. Seven-figure rides typically are called "exotics" or "supercars" and hail from somewhere in Europe or other continents, can be the only one of their kind and in impeccable condition, and often show fewer than 100 original miles on their odometers.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
YouTuber Doug DeMuro Just Got a $37 Million Cash Infusion for His Car Auction Site
Automotive journalist Doug DeMuro has been on the fast track since becoming a YouTube sensation with his car reviews. Now, his fledgling Cars & Bids online-auction platform, is getting a $37 million infusion from the Chernin Group, a leading investment firm. In the words of 34-year-old DeMuro, this is a big deal. “It’s going to allow us to take Cars & Bids to the next level, let me refocus on making YouTube videos and get the help of a group of people who actually know what they’re doing,” DeMuro tells Robb Report. As part of the deal, the Chernin Group (TCG) will...
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
hypebeast.com
RM Sotheby’s to Auction off Ultra-Rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo
RM Sotheby’s is no stranger to offering up some of the world’s finest exotic sportscars and hypercars. Now, the house is set to auction a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. To this day, the Enzo model, which was birthed in 2003, remains one of the premier models from the automaker. Appearing in classic black, the 2003 Ferrari Enzo is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum. Additionally, the model’s design was inspired by grand prix cars and features a rakish nose, ground-effect aerodynamics, and a small active spoiler. Giving the car its power is a 5,998-cc V-12 engine that produces 651 horsepower.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
fordauthority.com
1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction
Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
Once Upon a Time, The Holy Grail Was a V16 SUV
You can’t talk about automotive excess without mentioning our current crop of high-performance full-size SUVs. Still, these multi-ton behemoths, outfitted with over-the-top horsepower, have remained restrained in one specific area: cylinder count. Despite a number of ultra-luxury sedans and coupes from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Bugatti that feature engines...
Carscoops
Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction
Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
Carscoops
Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C
Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Vanvooren Leads The Grandes Marques At Bonhams
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale is renowned for celebrating the truly great automotive marques and coachbuilders across all eras and this year's edition is no exception, with a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Vanvooren one of the highlights to cross the block on 2 February. Considered...
qcnews.com
Lamborghini R&D chief says “not the right time” for electric supercar
Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don’t count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s R&D chief, said EV technology hasn’t advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.
MotorAuthority
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
Comments / 0