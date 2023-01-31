ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Carscoops

First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000

The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motor1.com

Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn

Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
MotorTrend Magazine

1-of-7 Rarity! 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Sells for a Cool Million at Mecum Kissimmee

Let's be honest, muscle cars are not the first thought when we hear about vehicles that sell for $1 million (and more in some instances) at high-end sales like Mecum Auctions' events. Seven-figure rides typically are called "exotics" or "supercars" and hail from somewhere in Europe or other continents, can be the only one of their kind and in impeccable condition, and often show fewer than 100 original miles on their odometers.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Carscoops

Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile

Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Robb Report

YouTuber Doug DeMuro Just Got a $37 Million Cash Infusion for His Car Auction Site

Automotive journalist Doug DeMuro has been on the fast track since becoming a YouTube sensation with his car reviews. Now, his fledgling Cars & Bids online-auction platform, is getting a $37 million infusion from the Chernin Group, a leading investment firm. In the words of 34-year-old DeMuro, this is a big deal. “It’s going to allow us to take Cars & Bids to the next level, let me refocus on making YouTube videos and get the help of a group of people who actually know what they’re doing,” DeMuro tells Robb Report. As part of the deal, the Chernin Group (TCG) will...
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
hypebeast.com

RM Sotheby’s to Auction off Ultra-Rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo

RM Sotheby’s is no stranger to offering up some of the world’s finest exotic sportscars and hypercars. Now, the house is set to auction a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. To this day, the Enzo model, which was birthed in 2003, remains one of the premier models from the automaker. Appearing in classic black, the 2003 Ferrari Enzo is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum. Additionally, the model’s design was inspired by grand prix cars and features a rakish nose, ground-effect aerodynamics, and a small active spoiler. Giving the car its power is a 5,998-cc V-12 engine that produces 651 horsepower.
fordauthority.com

1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction

With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
COLORADO STATE
Carscoops

Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?

If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
fordauthority.com

1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction

Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsideHook

Once Upon a Time, The Holy Grail Was a V16 SUV

You can’t talk about automotive excess without mentioning our current crop of high-performance full-size SUVs. Still, these multi-ton behemoths, outfitted with over-the-top horsepower, have remained restrained in one specific area: cylinder count. Despite a number of ultra-luxury sedans and coupes from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Bugatti that feature engines...
Carscoops

Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction

Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
Carscoops

Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C

Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
conceptcarz.com

Bugatti Vanvooren Leads The Grandes Marques At Bonhams

The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale is renowned for celebrating the truly great automotive marques and coachbuilders across all eras and this year's edition is no exception, with a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Vanvooren one of the highlights to cross the block on 2 February. Considered...
qcnews.com

Lamborghini R&D chief says “not the right time” for electric supercar

Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don’t count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s R&D chief, said EV technology hasn’t advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.
MotorAuthority

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon

This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy