Carscoops
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 ‘Project Highland’ Caught Ahead Of Launch Later This Year
Tesla is hard at work preparing an update for the popular Model 3 sedan, and new photos of the car, which is reportedly carries the internal codename ‘Project Highland’, have surfaced on social media. Sporting camouflage front and back, the images offer a hint as to what the automaker is planning for the future of its entry level vehicle.
Carscoops
1.9M Ford Explorers Under Gov Investigation For Windshield Parts Flying Off
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is conducting a preliminary investigation surrounding Ford Explorers made from 2011 through 2019. Over 160 complaints have come in surrounding windshield trim pieces that detach at highway speeds. If a recall ends up getting issued it could affect 1.86 million vehicles in total. Every...
Carscoops
Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction
Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
Carscoops
Honda Issues ‘Do Not Drive’ Warning For 20-Year-Old Cars With Lethal Takata Airbags
Honda on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for a collection of vehicles from the 2001-2003 model years. It says that the “risk to vehicle occupants is dire,” if they do not complete a recall for the Takata airbags contained within. The vehicles in question...
Carscoops
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
Carscoops
Chinese Porsche Dealer Accidentally Lists Panamera For $18,000, Gets Flooded With Reservations
In China, the Porsche Panamera starts at 998,000 yuan, the equivalent of $148,660. So, you can imagine the surprise of prospective customers when a Porsche dealership listed a new Panamera up for sale with an asking price of 124,000 yuan, or $18,000. The dealership in China’s northern city of Yinchuan...
Carscoops
Corvette Fans Camped Outside New Hampshire Chevy Dealer To Reserve First E-Rays
The recent unveiling of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray seems to have impressed hardcore Chevy enthusiasts, leading to a queue of fans eager to be among the first to place their orders. Corvette lovers from around the country lined up overnight in Nashua, New Hampshire, this week to get their names...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test
The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
Carscoops
Here’s The List Of Hyundai And Kia Models Being Blacklisted By State Farm
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have soared thanks to social media and a lack of engine immobilizers, and this has resulted in a handful of insurance companies refusing to cover affected models. Now we’re getting a better idea of which vehicles are being blacklisted as WWL has obtained a...
Carscoops
Ford Performance Appears To Be Working On An Extreme F-150 Lightning
Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning. Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang...
Carscoops
Rare Midnight Purple 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Up For Auction In The US
Godzilla is going over the auction block. The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most hallowed used sports cars on the market. It’s even more desirable here in the United States and now one in Midnight Purple II paint is about to change hands for more than $155,000.
Carscoops
McLaren 720S To Gain 30-HP And Become 750S, Report Claims
McLaren is refreshing its critically acclaimed 720S supercar with the addition of styling updates, new badges and a 30 hp (30 PS) power boost, according to news reports. Tweaks to the McLaren’s 4.0-liter M840T twin-turbo V8 will boost output from 710 hp (720 PS) to 740 hp (750 PS), the metric power rating once again being used to name the mid-engined machine, a source familiar with the project told Automotive News.
Carscoops
Nissan Unveils Ariya That Will Attempt To Drive Pole-To-Pole
Nissan has revealed the modified Ariya crossover it hopes will complete an epic Pole-to-Pole expedition in the hands of two British adventurers. The 17,000-mile (27,000 km) journey has been four years in the planning and will take husband and wife team Chris and Julie Ramsey from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Nissan wants to prove that EVs, and the Ariya in particular, are tougher and more capable than some people give them credit for.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Carscoops
Karma To Produce B-On Electric Delivery Vehicles In California
Karma’s first crossover was supposed to be launched last year, but we haven’t heard much about the model since a press briefing in 2021. The crossover is still MIA, but Karma has announced plans to assemble electric commercial vehicles for B-ON at their Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California.
Carscoops
Zeekr X Breaks Cover As A Compact EV Crossover
Zeekr has taken the wraps off its third production model, revealing the entirety of its exterior design and announcing its name. The Zeekr X is a fully electric compact crossover set to join the 001 shooting brake and 009 minivan in the automaker’s lineup. The reveal comes only a...
Carscoops
New Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport Spotted In The USA (Updated)
Update: Toyota informed us that it won’t display the new Land Cruiser GR Sport at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, without providing an explanation for why the vehicle is in the US. Images of a Toyota Land Cruiser spotted in the U.S. wearing Illinois manufacturer license plates are fueling...
Carscoops
Honda-GM Fuel Cell System In Hydrogen CR-V Will Be One Third Cost Of Clarity Sedan’s
The hydrogen fuel cell system Honda is developing with GM will costs one third as much as the equivalent powertrain in the older Clarity, Honda says. The new hydrogen system will be installed in the Ohio-built CR-V and goes on sale in Japan and North America in 2024. Unusually for a fuel cell vehicle, the hydrogen Honda SUV will also feature plug-in functionality for extra convenience. That sounds like a smart move given how patchy the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is, and will still be a year from now.
Carscoops
Ferrari 812 Prototype Spied With Some Weird Fake Exhaust Pipes
Fake exhaust pipes are a usual sight on vehicles from the likes of Mercedes or Audi, but a brand like Ferrari has never been guilty of this offense. While this is true for production models, one of Ferrari’s prototypes was spotted in Italy with six tailpipes, four of which are obviously fake.
Carscoops
The 872-HP Polestar 5 Will Have An Advanced LiDAR System
The forthcoming all-electric Polestar 5 will feature an advanced LiDAR system as part of an expanded partnership with Luminar. Polestar says the expanded partnership will allow it to collaborate on the industrial design and integration of Luminar’s 3D laser scanning technology. Already, Luminar will supply the Polestar 3 with its LiDAR technology and orders for a LiDAR-equipped Polestar 3 are already being accepted before the first deliveries start in 2024.
