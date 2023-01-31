The hydrogen fuel cell system Honda is developing with GM will costs one third as much as the equivalent powertrain in the older Clarity, Honda says. The new hydrogen system will be installed in the Ohio-built CR-V and goes on sale in Japan and North America in 2024. Unusually for a fuel cell vehicle, the hydrogen Honda SUV will also feature plug-in functionality for extra convenience. That sounds like a smart move given how patchy the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is, and will still be a year from now.

2 DAYS AGO