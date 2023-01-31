Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test
The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
Carscoops
Ford Performance Appears To Be Working On An Extreme F-150 Lightning
Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning. Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang...
Carscoops
Rare Midnight Purple 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Up For Auction In The US
Godzilla is going over the auction block. The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most hallowed used sports cars on the market. It’s even more desirable here in the United States and now one in Midnight Purple II paint is about to change hands for more than $155,000.
Carscoops
McLaren 720S To Gain 30-HP And Become 750S, Report Claims
McLaren is refreshing its critically acclaimed 720S supercar with the addition of styling updates, new badges and a 30 hp (30 PS) power boost, according to news reports. Tweaks to the McLaren’s 4.0-liter M840T twin-turbo V8 will boost output from 710 hp (720 PS) to 740 hp (750 PS), the metric power rating once again being used to name the mid-engined machine, a source familiar with the project told Automotive News.
Carscoops
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
Carscoops
Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction
Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
Carscoops
Honda Issues ‘Do Not Drive’ Warning For 20-Year-Old Cars With Lethal Takata Airbags
Honda on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for a collection of vehicles from the 2001-2003 model years. It says that the “risk to vehicle occupants is dire,” if they do not complete a recall for the Takata airbags contained within. The vehicles in question...
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
CAR AND DRIVER
This 1983 Chevy Caprice Wagon Was Built to Chase Corvettes
From the November 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Raising Corvettes for a living isn't all sweetness and light—just ask the Corvette development group. Every now and again, this dedicated band of engineer-enthusiasts bumps into a problem that won't stand aside. Like workmen everywhere, they're always on the lookout for the tool that will break the logjam and help them get their job done. Sometimes they find it. In the case of the Corvette-chaser wagon, though, they had to build it themselves.
Carscoops
Corvette Fans Camped Outside New Hampshire Chevy Dealer To Reserve First E-Rays
The recent unveiling of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray seems to have impressed hardcore Chevy enthusiasts, leading to a queue of fans eager to be among the first to place their orders. Corvette lovers from around the country lined up overnight in Nashua, New Hampshire, this week to get their names...
roadrunner.travel
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
Carscoops
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 ‘Project Highland’ Caught Ahead Of Launch Later This Year
Tesla is hard at work preparing an update for the popular Model 3 sedan, and new photos of the car, which is reportedly carries the internal codename ‘Project Highland’, have surfaced on social media. Sporting camouflage front and back, the images offer a hint as to what the automaker is planning for the future of its entry level vehicle.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Carscoops
Nissan Unveils Ariya That Will Attempt To Drive Pole-To-Pole
Nissan has revealed the modified Ariya crossover it hopes will complete an epic Pole-to-Pole expedition in the hands of two British adventurers. The 17,000-mile (27,000 km) journey has been four years in the planning and will take husband and wife team Chris and Julie Ramsey from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Nissan wants to prove that EVs, and the Ariya in particular, are tougher and more capable than some people give them credit for.
Carscoops
Nissan Max-Out Electric Roadster Goes from Virtual To Reality, See The Photos
Nissan hasn’t offered a drop top since the 370Z Roadster was axed in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped the company from showcasing the new Max-Out convertible concept. Unveiled as part of an event highlighting the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, the concept was shown digitally in 2021 and has now been transformed into a physical vehicle.
Carscoops
Here’s The List Of Hyundai And Kia Models Being Blacklisted By State Farm
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have soared thanks to social media and a lack of engine immobilizers, and this has resulted in a handful of insurance companies refusing to cover affected models. Now we’re getting a better idea of which vehicles are being blacklisted as WWL has obtained a...
Carscoops
Caterham Super Seven 600 And 2000 Land In Europe
The Caterham Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 have just been launched in the European market. Both models are making their European debut at the Retromobile Show in Paris, France. Sitting at the base of the range is the Super Seven 600. It is powered by a 660 cc...
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
Carscoops
Ferrari 812 Prototype Spied With Some Weird Fake Exhaust Pipes
Fake exhaust pipes are a usual sight on vehicles from the likes of Mercedes or Audi, but a brand like Ferrari has never been guilty of this offense. While this is true for production models, one of Ferrari’s prototypes was spotted in Italy with six tailpipes, four of which are obviously fake.
