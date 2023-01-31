ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test

The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
Carscoops

Ford Performance Appears To Be Working On An Extreme F-150 Lightning

Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning. Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang...
Carscoops

McLaren 720S To Gain 30-HP And Become 750S, Report Claims

McLaren is refreshing its critically acclaimed 720S supercar with the addition of styling updates, new badges and a 30 hp (30 PS) power boost, according to news reports. Tweaks to the McLaren’s 4.0-liter M840T twin-turbo V8 will boost output from 710 hp (720 PS) to 740 hp (750 PS), the metric power rating once again being used to name the mid-engined machine, a source familiar with the project told Automotive News.
Carscoops

Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises

Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
Carscoops

Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction

Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
CAR AND DRIVER

This 1983 Chevy Caprice Wagon Was Built to Chase Corvettes

From the November 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Raising Corvettes for a living isn't all sweetness and light—just ask the Corvette development group. Every now and again, this dedicated band of engineer-enthusiasts bumps into a problem that won't stand aside. Like workmen everywhere, they're always on the lookout for the tool that will break the logjam and help them get their job done. Sometimes they find it. In the case of the Corvette-chaser wagon, though, they had to build it themselves.
roadrunner.travel

Gold Wings Return for 2023

Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Carscoops

Nissan Unveils Ariya That Will Attempt To Drive Pole-To-Pole

Nissan has revealed the modified Ariya crossover it hopes will complete an epic Pole-to-Pole expedition in the hands of two British adventurers. The 17,000-mile (27,000 km) journey has been four years in the planning and will take husband and wife team Chris and Julie Ramsey from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Nissan wants to prove that EVs, and the Ariya in particular, are tougher and more capable than some people give them credit for.
Carscoops

Nissan Max-Out Electric Roadster Goes from Virtual To Reality, See The Photos

Nissan hasn’t offered a drop top since the 370Z Roadster was axed in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped the company from showcasing the new Max-Out convertible concept. Unveiled as part of an event highlighting the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, the concept was shown digitally in 2021 and has now been transformed into a physical vehicle.
Carscoops

Caterham Super Seven 600 And 2000 Land In Europe

The Caterham Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 have just been launched in the European market. Both models are making their European debut at the Retromobile Show in Paris, France. Sitting at the base of the range is the Super Seven 600. It is powered by a 660 cc...
ZDNet

This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost

I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
Carscoops

Ferrari 812 Prototype Spied With Some Weird Fake Exhaust Pipes

Fake exhaust pipes are a usual sight on vehicles from the likes of Mercedes or Audi, but a brand like Ferrari has never been guilty of this offense. While this is true for production models, one of Ferrari’s prototypes was spotted in Italy with six tailpipes, four of which are obviously fake.

