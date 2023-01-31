ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation

"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
NBC Los Angeles

Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy

"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
NBC Los Angeles

World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
NBC Los Angeles

Some of Wall Street's Biggest Names Are Exposed to the Adani Enterprises Plunge

Adani Enterprises lost more than 60% of its market cap, or more than $30 billion, between the report's publication on Jan. 24 and the close of Thursday trade. The list of top 20 shareholders of Adani Enterprises includes two of the biggest names on Wall Street. Shares of India's Adani...
NBC Los Angeles

Crypto Investors Lost Nearly $4 Billion to Hackers in 2022

Last year marked the worst year on record for cryptocurrency hacks, according to Chainalysis' latest analysis. Cryptocurrency hackers stole $3.8 billion in 2022, according to the blockchain analytics firm's report — up from $3.3 billion in 2021. October had the most crypto hacks in a single month with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks, according to the study.
NBC Los Angeles

Kelly Evans: “It Always Looks Like a Soft Landing at First”

It's kind of perfect to see markets behaving on Groundhog Day like they wish we could just wake up and be back in the 2021 investing landscape all over again. Tech stocks are flying! The Nasdaq trade is hot again! Meta's up 20% today; Carvana's up 40%! Bitcoin is even making a comeback!
NBC Los Angeles

Black Women Are Gaining Ground in the Labor Market But Still Face Unique Barriers

Both the rate of unemployment for all Black people and for women specifically are at their lowest levels in more than a year. January's drop in Black unemployment was propelled by gains made by Black women. A tight labor market may be playing a role. A decrease in the unemployment...
NBC Los Angeles

Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Will Give Away Half a Million Plane Tickets. Here's Who Can Get Them First

Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
NBC Los Angeles

China Says Suspected Spy Balloon Over U.S. Skies Is a Civilian Airship

Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy