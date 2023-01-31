ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

3-Point Preview: No. 13 Iowa State hosts No. 8 Kansas

What better way to get a sour taste out of your mouth?. Surely folks inside Iowa State’s program were disgusted by how they finished Monday night’s game against Texas Tech. There are a lot of teams that could have their season derailed by losing a 23-point lead in 10 minutes.
Iowa State Wrestling holds off West Virginia, earns 17th-straight Big 12 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 3 Iowa State (13-2, 6-0 Big 12) survived a scare at West Virginia (7-4, 1-4 Big 12) Friday night, 20-13. The Cyclones dug out of a 10-0 hole after dropping the first three matches of the dual and picked up bonus-point victories from Paniro Johnson and Yonger Bastida in the process.
WBB: Cyclones lose bout with K-State in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 12 Iowa State (15-5, 7-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) Wednesday night 78-77. Four Cyclones scored in double-figures but the Wildcats came out victorious with the narrow one-point edge. Iowa State was led by Lexi Donarski with 18 points. Ashley...
WATCH: Matt Campbell talks staff changes, previews spring ball

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual signing day press conference. He talks staff changes, previews spring ball, Jirehl Brock’s status, the quarterback position and more:

