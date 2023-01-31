Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
ourquadcities.com
QC native named head of Iowa National Guard
Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a Davenport native as head of the Iowa National Guard. Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn is the 28th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. “General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest,” Gov. Reynolds said in a Friday press release. “Iowans can trust that the Iowa National Guard stands ready and prepared under General Osborn’s proven leadership capabilities. He is a trusted advisor with a wealth of command experience at both home and abroad.”
Comments / 0