Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week
The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is top tackler in Shrine Bowl
In a game filled with NFL hopefuls, Ben VanSumeren looked right at home. The Michigan State University linebacker emerged as the leading tackler Thursday in a defensive-dominated East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game. VanSumeren led an East squad that didn’t allow a touchdown yet came...
Watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown wins best catch at Pro Bowl, flaunts Pete Davidson tattoo
Amon-Ra St. Brown has won the NFL’s inaugural “best catch” competition. Billed as the league’s answer to the dunk contest, the competition pitted St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Pat Surtain against each other in a two-day event. St. Brown advanced to the finals after flipping into a Las Vegas pool for a catch on Thursday night, then had a few more tricks up his sleeve in his showdown against Diggs for the title.
With four Detroit Lions in the NFL Pro Bowl, fans can get special gear for the game
The Detroit Lions have four players in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl and fans can find new gear to mark the occasion. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named to the game this week, joining center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. This season marks the first time the Lions have had four offensive players in the Pro Bowl since 1971.
