The group walked back what it said in its initial statement on the ticket fiasco for Saturday’s game between the two Big Ten programs. Days after clashing with the administration at Iowa over the cancellation of their group ticket sale, the Orange Krush—the University of Illinois student section—apologized for misrepresenting itself when attempting to purchase the ticket block and for the group’s response to having the sale canceled.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO