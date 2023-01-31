Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – Career Fair
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Middle School Counselor Lacey Cherniss about the career fair held earlier this week. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Leslie VanderLinden
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society as talk about the shelter. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
Indianola Concert Association hosting Parallel Exit
The Indianola Concert Association is hosting their next performance later this month, featuring Parallel Exit. Parallel Exit is a three-person New York City based nouveau vaudeville company that mixes song and dance with slapstick physical comedy. Parallel Exit has been performing together since 1997, and features a family friendly show that explains how the vaudeville circuit entertained a century ago. The performance will be on February 20th in the Indianola High School auditorium at 7pm. Find ticket information below.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety 8; Knoxville Fire and Rescue
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the eighth part of a ten-part program on public safety, join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Cal Wyman and members of Knoxville Fire and Rescue. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Conservation Department Oversees Three Main Parks
Steve Edwards, the Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department, oversees three parks, Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park. His department gave the Marion County Board of Supervisors an overall budget proposed at $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. According to Edwards his department generates roughly 40 percent of the revenue towards his budget. That is right around $700,000.
Let’s Talk Pella – LDJ Manufacturing Expansion
LDJ Director of Operations Chad Van Wyk and President Ben Cox, as well as Pella Cooperative Electric CEO Doug Stewart, discuss the recent expansion of the manufacturing facility and the USDA’s role in financing the project. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bussey Library Blind Date with a Book
Chelzie Pinegar, Head Librarian at the Bussey Library, said during the month of February they will be doing Blind Date with a Book. She tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’ll have books wrapped up, where nobody can see the cover of it. Then you can come in and check one out and get a surprise. Hopefully it’s something you wouldn’t have picked out before that you might really be interested in.”
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Discussion on Homelessness Crisis
The Simpson College Culver Public Policy Center is hosting a discussion on facing the homelessness crisis in America later this month. The discussion forum will feature:. Tim Wilson, Moderator — Vice Chair, Iowa Council on Homelessness. Benjamin Darby — Continuum of Care Planner, Rhode Island Housing. Jill Houle...
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a class later this month for business owners and employees to share ways on how to use the chamber to assist your business. Topics discussed will be upcoming tourism opportunities, networking events and business education series, marketing, event calendar and promotion, and sponsorships among others. The class will be held on February 23rd from 8-9am at the Peoples Bank conference space.
Ted Lee Hulgan
A private burial for Ted Lee Hulgan, age 59, of Knoxville will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Ted’s wishes were to be cremated. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Tomorrow
The Indianola Public Library is continuing the SOUP-er Bowl tomorrow, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup.
Indianola Chamber Dinner Next Week
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is one week away, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
Des Moines organization connects those with criminal records to jobs, community
DES MOINES, Iowa — A local organization aims to help people get back on their feet and into the workforce. The Change Course training program's founder and member shared their stories and the hope they are bringing into the next chapter of their lives. "I've struggled with alcohol for...
Secretary of State Paul Pate is Guest Speaker at Knoxville Rotary
Republican Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, was the guest speaker for the Knoxville Rotary Club Wednesday. Pate centered his speech on stopping human trafficking and asked the crowd if they see something suspicious to report it to law enforcement. Pate told KNIA/KRLS News what his main message was in...
