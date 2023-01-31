ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, MA

Person in Market Basket hit by box that fell through ceiling

 5 days ago

Person in Middleton Market Basket hit by box that fell through ceiling

MIDDLETON - A person inside a Market Basket in Middleton was struck by a box that fell through ceiling tiles Tuesday morning.

The Middleton Fire Department told WBZ-TV it's believed that a customer was hit and taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered serious.

The box was on some plywood in the attic space when it got knocked over and fell through the ceiling onto the person below, the department said.

A spokesperson for Market Basket said the box contained decorations and "fell in close proximity to two customers," who were offered medical assistance.

"This incident is being thoroughly reviewed," the spokesperson said.

