Carbondale, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Two charged after alleged burglary broken up in progress

Two Centralia men have been charged in Marion County Court with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. 31-year-old Stephen Bryant, who told authorities he was homeless, and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of West Broadway were both arrested when a burglary to an outbuilding at Green Street and Brick Hill Road in rural Central City was broken up in progress Thursday night.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge

A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
cilfm.com

A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Union County, Ill. shooting

The Brookport Bridge is back open. The span between Illinois and Kentucky has been closed since Monday due to icy conditions. Nicki Clark is live at 5 in Cape Girardeau to tell us about some of the challenges Transportation workers faced during this latest Winter blast. Kennett school nurse accused...
UNION COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023

Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man in custody in connection with Tuesday robbery of Ziegler bank

Police have taken a 60-year-old Salem man into custody as a suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly apprehended in a traffic stop in Du Quion Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates he was identified by Marion County law...
SALEM, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle

A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law

A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

Carbondale Police arrest man possessing loaded gun

A Carbondale man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. 22-year-old Stephan Harris was taken into custody around midnight on Friday in the 500 block of East Main Street. Officers also issued several traffic citations to Harris. He was released pending a...
CARBONDALE, IL

