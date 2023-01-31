(AUDIO): Former State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Basye to appear on April CPS school board ballot
A former Missouri lawmaker’s name will appear on April’s Columbia school board ballot, under an order from Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs. The judge issued a two-page ruling late Tuesday afternoon, directing Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon to add former State Rep. Chuck Basye’s (R-Rocheport) name to the April 4th ballot.
939theeagle.com
CPS superintendent sends letter to parents after drag queen controversy; encourages return to civil conversation
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent has written a letter to CPS families that apologizes to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding a January 19th diversity breakfast event that included three drag queens who performed before district students. The event at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Expo Center, which was...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident
COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s Senate leader optimistic about funding for Wooldridge
Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem has met with Governor Mike Parson’s chief of staff to discuss possible state assistance for fire-damaged Wooldridge. State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) is optimistic. The October blaze destroyed at least 23 structures in Wooldridge, damaging at least 3,000 acres of land in the rural Cooper County village.
939theeagle.com
Dr. Choi says he looks forward to several more years at Mizzou
It’s now been three years that UM System President Dr. Mun Choi has also served as Mizzou’s chancellor in Columbia. Dr. Choi says it’s been an interesting three years, including the COVID pandemic. “I personally enjoy the interactions that I have with the campus. Interactions with the...
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
Columbia Missourian
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
939theeagle.com
1994 cold case murder re-opened by Columbia Police
Columbia Police have re-opened a cold case involving a 1994 murder on Patsy Lane, which is behind the Domino’s Pizza on I-70 Drive southwest. Columbia Police Sergeant Matt Gremore says the victim was 43-year-old Virginia Davis. Sergeant Gremore posted a short video on CPD’s Twitter page. “Virginia was...
kjluradio.com
Dozens of employees with City of Columbia protest outside City Hall
Dozens of employees with the City of Columbia protest outside City Hall, asking for better wages and benefits. The protest, which took place Monday night, was organized by the Laborer’s International Union of North America and Missouri Jobs with Justice. The Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA represents bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, and other city employees. The union’s contract expires this year, and members are asking for an increase in pay and better benefits.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Columbia’s Jabberwocky says diversity award gets to its core mission
A popular Columbia nonprofit that provides youth and children with high-quality free or low cost programming in art and dance has received a diversity award. Jabberwocky Studios was honored at the recent Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Jabberwocky also provides high-quality free or low-cost programming in theatre and STEAM. Founder and executive director Linda Schust tells 939 the Eagle that she’s attended the celebration for years, noting it gets to the core of Jabberwocky’s mission to build equity and inclusion in Columbia.
UM health affairs committee looking to announce $70 million renovation and expansion projects
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, the Health Affairs Committee for the University of Missouri met to talk about renovations and expansion at the university. The projects are expected to cost nearly $70 million. One of several projects the committee is looking to discuss includes budgeting around $51 million for renovations to its medical science building. By the winter of The post UM health affairs committee looking to announce $70 million renovation and expansion projects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Reports: Tigers hire Brock Olivo to special teams role
Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter. MU has yet to confirm the reports.
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
abc17news.com
School closings: Monday, Jan. 30
Booneville R-1 Schools will have a snow day. Bunceton R-IV Schools canceled school for the day. A full list of closings and delays can be found anytime here. A full weather report can be found here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
