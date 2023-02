Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. Megan Campbell, OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine first year medical student. Where are you from?. Luther, Oklahoma. Why did you want to be doctor?. Growing up I went to the doctor quite often and saw many physicians in a...

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO