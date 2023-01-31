Batista is hopeful that he’ll get to be a part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Batista was named as an inductee back in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID restrictions. In 2021, WWE held a taped ceremony inside the Thunderdome, but Batista was unable to attend due to previous obligations. Batista said at the time, “By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”

23 HOURS AGO