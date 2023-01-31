Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Brock Lesnar Received Heat For Unplanned Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar made a statement by entering the Royal Rumble match this past weekend in San Antonio, TX. Fightful Select reports that Lesnar has received heat over an unplanned spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Immediately after his elimination at the hands of Bobby Lashley, Lesnar began tearing apart the ringside era. Amidst the destruction, he tossed referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade.
Impact Wrestling News – Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical, Matt Cardona/Joe Hendry
This week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Bully Ray get physical with each other in the ring. Ray addressed his recent loss to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and James interrupted him after he did the same to her celebration this past week.
Marc Mero Discusses The End Of His Marriage To Sable
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Marc Mero talked about a wide range of topics including the end of his marriage to Sable. Sable later married Brock Lesnar and they had several children. Mero said,. “What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s...
Jim Cornette Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Match At Royal Rumble
At the Royal Rumble PLE, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The match and its aftermath has drawn a polarized reaction from the WWE Universe. Following the event, Bray Wyatt also made an appearance at the post-show press conference, where he reiterated his desire to push the envelope and venture into stuff that hasn’t been done in wrestling before.
‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Names His Favorite Opponent
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan appeared on a recent watch-along livestream for AdFreeShows, where he shared some thoughts on his favorite opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer named “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase as his personal favorite. Duggan and DiBiase shared many rings together over the years, both...
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
WWE Royal Rumble News – The Backstage Mood, Vince McMahon’s Absence
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event emanated on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at the Alamodome and the process of the Rumble itself was said to be the easiest it has been in quite a while. There were fewer last-minute changes, unlike in previous years.
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
Matt Hardy Considers Bringing Back “Broken Matt” Character
On a recent edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed working with Ethan Page and Private Party and teased that fans might see the return of his “Broken” character in the future. Hardy said, “A few weeks ago on BTE,...
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
Matt Hardy Found Seth Rollins’ Comments About CM Punk ‘Very Funny’
As you may’ve heard, Seth Rollins recently made some very strong remarks regarding CM Punk and his situation in AEW. The Architect called Punk a “cancer” and mentioned how he doesn’t want him back in WWE. On his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt...
Aron Stevens Recalls Getting Bumped From WrestleMania Card
Both Aron Stevens and Tyrus are enjoying success with the NWA. Stevens is a former NWA National Champion, and Tyrus is the current NWA Worlds Champion. But there was a time when both men were not as valued on a wrestling card. While Stevens was performing as Damien Sandow in...
Batista Hopes He’s Among WWE’s 2023 Hall Of Fame Class
Batista is hopeful that he’ll get to be a part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Batista was named as an inductee back in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID restrictions. In 2021, WWE held a taped ceremony inside the Thunderdome, but Batista was unable to attend due to previous obligations. Batista said at the time, “By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”
Samoa Joe On AEW, WWE, Concussions, And More
Current AEW TNT Champion and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast. The former WWE star discussed many aspects of his career, including signing with AEW, his commentary stint in WWE, Michael Cole, and more. Highlights, courtesy of 411mania.com, follow:. On...
Ric Flair Thinks Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Has To Be A WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event
Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 this April after the latter won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and declared that she was going after “The Queen.”. Speaking on his To...
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
News On How Long Piper Niven Knew WWE Was Changing Her Name
Piper Niven got over as a babyface in WWE NXT UK before being moved to the main roster, where she teamed up with Eva Marie under the ring name Doudrop. This alliance was short-lived as Niven turned on Marie at SummerSlam in 2021, leading to a feud that saw Niven come out on top.
WWE’s Bruce Prichard Set To Undergo Surgery
WWE executive Bruce Prichard underwent surgery on his right shoulder last summer and dealt with a recovery period of about six months. Now, Prichard is slated to undergo the knife again. Prichard revealed on the latest edition of his “Something to Wrestle With” podcast that the surgery will happen in April.
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
