FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.
247Sports
Urban Meyer ranks college football's top five jobs, omits Alabama and explains why
College football's best jobs all have similar strengths as revenue-producing and talent-acquiring programs of grandeur with a proven track record of success. Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agrees with many of the factors and added location to the mix in his of the nation's best jobs on the recent CBS Sports "All Things Covered" podcast.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan rules out one QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
247Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo Will Not Be Back With The 49ers
Bryant McFadden and Leger Douzable join Hakem Dermish and Jim Basquil to discuss Jimmy Garoppolo not returning to the 49ers.
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: College football's top 25 recruiting classes, live updates
South Carolina and third-year coach Shane Beamer have landed Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated recruit remaining in the 2023 cycle following his commitment on Signing Day. Tight end Duce Robinson, who is mulling multiple offers, is the other five-star left on the board and is not expected to announce a choice this week.
247Sports
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
247Sports
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong: 'I think the arrow is up on Oklahoma'
NORMAN, Okla. — Steve Wiltfong is an expert of experts. He's our 247Sports Director of Recruiting, and he believes the Sooners are poised for a comeback, perhaps in short order, given what they've brought in on the recruiting trail. “Oklahoma, this is a class that really stands out to...
247Sports
Kirk Ferentz had opportunity to calm Hawkeye fans, but instead had an uninspiring presser on Wednesday
All throughout the last offseason-- the common message from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and company was that they were 'betting on themselves.' After going 8-5, wasting an all-time great defense, Iowa spent its life-savings on a new set of chips. Wednesday was the first media availability for Ferentz since the 2022 season ended. The press conference was meant to talk about the second signing day, but everyone knew it wasn't going to go in that direction.
247Sports
National Signing Day: Every Pac-12 team’s most impactful 2023 signee
Following National Singing Day, all eyes are on how the incoming wave of players will impact their teams during the 2023 season. With that in mind, we listed the most impactful freshman or junior college transfer for each Pac-12 team. There were plenty of notable players to make their way to the conference this past season, but none have a more deeply followed route than Arizona State signee Jaden Rashada, a talented four-star quarterback who initially signed with Florida.
Yardbarker
49ers' Brock Purdy discusses options, reveals recovery timeline for elbow injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy confirmed Tuesday he hasn't yet made a final decision regarding how to treat the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. As shared by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 49ers team doctors recommended that Purdy undergo surgery. "I think in that scenario...
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL
Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
247Sports
