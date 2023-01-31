If you’ve ever come across a Jett and Sage duo with matching names like “His Sage” and “Her Jett” in VALORANT, you might have an idea of what to expect even before the first round begins. Oftentimes, this Sage will prioritize healing their Jett over killing enemies themselves and helping the rest of the team. Sage might also buy guns for Jett if the duelist is low on funds. This type of Sage, who always seems to be attached to one teammate, is commonly referred to as a “Pocket Sage.”

