2news.com
Nevada Ski Team Participates In ‘Meet And Ski’ At Sky Tavern
Team members took pictures and signed autographs for those in attendance. The team trained on the race hill in the morning and then joined up with Sky Tavern members for a "Meet and Ski" after regular lessons were completed.
2news.com
New Broadband Provider Hopes to Bring Fast, Affordable Internet to Reno Communities
Kwikbit Internet, a wireless broadband provider celebrated the launch of its services at Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno on Saturday. The launch marks the company’s 18th park and rapidly expanding effort to close the state’s digital divide by providing reliable, high-speed internet specifically for mobile homes and residential vehicles (RVs).
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
2news.com
The Fox Brewery & Pub Announces New Reno Location
A favorite local brewery and pub is adding a second location and it’s in midtown, Reno. The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21 years.
2news.com
Davidson Academy in Reno Wins Nevada Science Bowl for Fourth Straight Year
After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic. The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region. Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won...
thefallonpost.org
A & K Earth Movers calls for subcontractors
A & K Earth Movers, Inc. requests subcontractor and supplier quotes from all qualified subcontractors. and suppliers including MBE, DBE, WBE, DVBE, SBE, SBDE, UDBE, and SMBE on the following project:. PROJECT NAME: Fallon Lagoon Expansion Project. LOCATION: Fallon, Nevada. BID DATE: February 21, 2023, 10:00 AM. A & K...
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
2news.com
Suave 96.9 Radio Station Debuts In Reno
The radio station is a contemporary Spanish language station for northern Nevada. Core artists include Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Alejandro Fernández, Marco Antonio Solís, Luis Miguel and Maná.
2news.com
Wild About Smiles Offering Kids Free Fluoride Treatments through February
Wild About Smiles, a Reno, Nevada dental practice that specializes in focuses on services for children, young adults and children with special needs, is offering a free fluoride treatment for children under 12 during the month of February in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month. Eligible recipients for...
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
2news.com
More than 9,500 NV Energy customers without power in Reno
NV Energy is reporting that more than 9,500 customers are without power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a possible power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. According to NV Energy, they hope to have power restored to affected...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History speaker series to feature ‘Into the Jaws of Hell’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Wylder Resort Hope Valley history speaker series continues on Saturday, Feb. 4, with a 50-minute presentation, “Into the Jaws of Hell.”. Local historian, and former Death Valley resident, David Woodruff will recount the dramatic and heroic tale, of how lost, forlorn, and starving argonauts found demise in the desert instead of the riches of the California goldfields they had sought, and christened the chilling name upon their near fatal location, Death Valley.
