tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
cenlanow.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes four new clinicians
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community. Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.
kalb.com
Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of its services
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Health Unit spent the morning of Tuesday, January 31, informing residents of the many benefits the clinic offers. In the last few years, the Health Department has become the go-to for COVID testing and all things COVID related, however, they are still your link to health screenings and other important health education information.
Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish Police Jury takes a stand against littering
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - At the most recent Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting on January 10, the jury voted to adopt a new ordinance regarding littering in the parish. The ordinance covers seven types of littering, including passive littering, active littering, simple or unintentional littering, intentional littering, gross littering,...
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
kalb.com
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
Check Out This Classic Home for Sale in Washington, La
This home, also known as Magnolia Ridge, is located in the town of Washington, La, and will take you back in time.
klax-tv.com
Pineville neighbors complaints lead to several narcotics arrests
In early January 2023, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address on Lakeshore Drive in Pineville. These complaints indicated the owner of the residence, identified as Raegan Alan Boone, 63 of Pineville, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents, working with Detectives from the Pineville Police Department, began their investigation which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for 1010 Lakeshore Drive.
kalb.com
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.
As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
kalb.com
4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
kalb.com
Jury selection to begin for murder trial of first of three defendants in Deven Brooks case
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 31, 2023 for the trial of Terrance Lavalais, 22, of Alexandria. Lavalais is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Lavalais has pleaded “not guilty.”. Brooks’...
kalb.com
RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrests in an investigation into a possible crime against a juvenile. RPSO said Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., 39, and Jessica Nicole Charrier, 38, were both charged with cruelty to juveniles. Michael Carl Harper, 52, was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of theft. All three are from Boyce.
kalb.com
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A fifth suspect, Kendrick Washington, 35, has been arrested in connection to an incident that took place in Simmesport on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the Simmesport Police Department, an anonymous tip was received regarding Washington’s location and officers were able to apprehend Washington without incident around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Washington faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
