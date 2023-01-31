ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU Women's Basketball Travels To Pace For NE10 Tilt On Saturday, Feb. 4

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (13-7, 8-6 NE10) At Pace University Setters (8-14, 5-10 NE10) Location: Goldstein Recreation Center (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Live Video | Live Stats. Southern Connecticut women's basketball will travel to Pleasantville, N.Y. to take on Pace in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at the Ann and...
SCSU Men's Basketball Heads To Pace On Saturday, Feb. 4

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY MOMEN'S BASKETBALL (14-8, 8-6 NE10) At Pace University Setters (15-8, 7-8 NE10) Location: Goldstein Recreation Center (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Live Video | Live Stats. Southern Connecticut men's basketball will travel to Pleasantville, N.Y. to take on Pace in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at the Ann and...
SCSU Men's Basketball Downs Georgian Court, 73-65

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's basketball defeated Georgian Court, 73-65, in a non-conference matchup at James Moore Field House. With the win, the Owls improve to 14-8 on the year while GCU drops to 10-11 overall. Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) totaled 20 points with four assists and...
