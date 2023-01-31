Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
6th annual ‘Bloody Mary Showdown’ takes place in Dayton, raises money for charity
An event in Dayton Sunday gives you the chance to help select the best bloody mary in the city while also raising money for charity.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton's Mikesell's to Close after 112+ years
It’s possible that the brand will live on, as the company hopes to sell the iconic Mikesell's brand to another quality snack food manufacturer. Mikesell’s: Dayton Chip and Snack Food Shuttering Local Operations after 112+ Years. Sad news from Mikesell’s this week: the Dayton-based company announced that it...
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
dayton.com
What is the new Women’s Art Club of Hamilton?
Group meets monthly for talks and demonstrations. The Women’s Art Club of Hamilton is bringing local women together through creation and friendship. The Journal-News asked founder Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, an artist and educator, to tell us the mission of this newly formed group. “I started the Women’s Art Club of...
dayton.com
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted modern music
Much attention is paid to Dayton’s rich funk music legacy, and rightfully so, but that’s only part of the story. There were other Black artists from the Miami Valley that helped set the stage for the Ohio Players, Zapp and their contemporaries. The Dayton Daily News examined the...
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Mason — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
dayton.com
Selfie exhibit celebrating Black History Month opens at Gem City Market
Gem City Selfie and Gem City Market have teamed up for “Gem City Black History Month Popup Exhibit: Building Our Black Future Together,” a one-of-a-kind exhibit. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 3, runs through the entirety of Black History Month at the market, located at 324 Salem Ave. in Dayton.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours
Sueño, a downtown Dayton restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening its doors on select Sunday nights for a series of wine dance parties. The next wine dance party, co-sponsored by Masquerage, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 which includes your first glass of wine, live performances, a photo booth and more.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
dayton.com
Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours
A longtime coffee shop on Wayne Avenue is bringing back live music after hours beginning Friday, Feb. 3. Ghostlight Coffee’s Historic South Park location at 1201 Wayne Ave. will close for regular service at 4 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m. with the After Hours show, featuring a Dayton singer/songwriter, starting at 7 p.m.
dayton.com
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights
Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
dayton.com
Senior shines as musician in Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
Tipp City resident and senior at Troy Christian Schools, Kiersten Swihart is moving to her own music to reach her long-term goals. The daughter of Vareena and Steve Swihart, Kiersten began playing piano at 6, now adds flute, trumpet, and piccolo to her list, although the flute is her favorite.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
dayton.com
GET ACTIVE: Speaker series celebrates adventure and the great outdoors
Five Rivers MetroParks, Wright State University partner for Feb. 9-March 23 event. Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright State University’s collaborative Adventure Speaker Series, a free biennial event, is slated Feb. 9-March 23. Local outdoor enthusiasts will share their passion for adventure ranging from experiences encompassing an ancient pilgrimage across...
dayton.com
Spring series returns to Wittenberg University
A spring session of talks and performances returns to Wittenberg University after a two-year hiatus. Wittenberg Series’ programming will include Hollywood producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich; environmental historian Matthew Morse Booker of the National Humanities Center; and Grammy Award-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion. All Wittenberg Series events are free and...
dayton.com
Dayton content creator goes viral on TikTok: ‘I believed in the potential and vision I had’
Gideon General, a graduate of Centerville High School and Sinclair Community College’s Culinary Arts program, is getting attention for his viral TikToks focusing on fried chicken, Filipino food and other recipes. He told Dayton.com the idea to begin creating content on TikTok came out of a conversation during the...
WHIO Dayton
‘Potato Chip King’: The man behind the empire
A man once dubbed the ‘Potato Chip King’ started a business that began in two small bedrooms on fifth street, which grew into the oldest potato chip company in the nation, announced its closure today.
Comments / 0