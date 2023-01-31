ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daytonlocal.com

Dayton's Mikesell's to Close after 112+ years

It’s possible that the brand will live on, as the company hopes to sell the iconic Mikesell's brand to another quality snack food manufacturer. Mikesell’s: Dayton Chip and Snack Food Shuttering Local Operations after 112+ Years. Sad news from Mikesell’s this week: the Dayton-based company announced that it...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
MIAMISBURG, OH
tourcounsel.com

Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

What is the new Women’s Art Club of Hamilton?

Group meets monthly for talks and demonstrations. The Women’s Art Club of Hamilton is bringing local women together through creation and friendship. The Journal-News asked founder Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, an artist and educator, to tell us the mission of this newly formed group. “I started the Women’s Art Club of...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Selfie exhibit celebrating Black History Month opens at Gem City Market

Gem City Selfie and Gem City Market have teamed up for “Gem City Black History Month Popup Exhibit: Building Our Black Future Together,” a one-of-a-kind exhibit. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 3, runs through the entirety of Black History Month at the market, located at 324 Salem Ave. in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours

Sueño, a downtown Dayton restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening its doors on select Sunday nights for a series of wine dance parties. The next wine dance party, co-sponsored by Masquerage, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 which includes your first glass of wine, live performances, a photo booth and more.
DAYTON, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours

A longtime coffee shop on Wayne Avenue is bringing back live music after hours beginning Friday, Feb. 3. Ghostlight Coffee’s Historic South Park location at 1201 Wayne Ave. will close for regular service at 4 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m. with the After Hours show, featuring a Dayton singer/songwriter, starting at 7 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

Senior shines as musician in Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Tipp City resident and senior at Troy Christian Schools, Kiersten Swihart is moving to her own music to reach her long-term goals. The daughter of Vareena and Steve Swihart, Kiersten began playing piano at 6, now adds flute, trumpet, and piccolo to her list, although the flute is her favorite.
TIPP CITY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Speaker series celebrates adventure and the great outdoors

Five Rivers MetroParks, Wright State University partner for Feb. 9-March 23 event. Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright State University’s collaborative Adventure Speaker Series, a free biennial event, is slated Feb. 9-March 23. Local outdoor enthusiasts will share their passion for adventure ranging from experiences encompassing an ancient pilgrimage across...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Spring series returns to Wittenberg University

A spring session of talks and performances returns to Wittenberg University after a two-year hiatus. Wittenberg Series’ programming will include Hollywood producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich; environmental historian Matthew Morse Booker of the National Humanities Center; and Grammy Award-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion. All Wittenberg Series events are free and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy