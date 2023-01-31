ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Washington Examiner

Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
The Independent

‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US

North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Gizmodo

Exxon and Chevron Are Absolutely Killing It (Profits, the Planet)

If by some miracle you had a great 2022, you’re not alone. At least two of the world’s biggest oil corporations thoroughly rocked last year. In fact, for ExxonMobil and Chevron, 2022 wasn’t just a good year—it was the best one ever. ExxonMobil posted record-eviscerating annual...
Panhandle Post

Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
investing.com

White House blasts Big Oil stock buybacks again as Chevron profits double

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday launched a fresh attack against U.S. oil companies, accusing them of using profits to pay shareholders instead of boosting supply, after Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) said its annual profit doubled for 2022. Chevron posted a record $36.5 billion profit for 2022 that was...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Refiners Expect High Margins In 2023

The biggest U.S. refiners expect refining margins to remain strong this year and into 2024, on the back of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian fuel and a rebound in Chinese demand, executives said on the earnings calls this week. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports of...

