Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Washington Examiner
Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180
Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
How soon will it be until the world reaches 'peak oil'?
Oil giant BP released a report Monday predicting that the world would sharply reduce its reliance on the company's signature product, oil and gas, over the next 25 years as countries hasten their transition to renewable sources of energy so as to combat climate change. That shift means that the...
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Gizmodo
Exxon and Chevron Are Absolutely Killing It (Profits, the Planet)
If by some miracle you had a great 2022, you’re not alone. At least two of the world’s biggest oil corporations thoroughly rocked last year. In fact, for ExxonMobil and Chevron, 2022 wasn’t just a good year—it was the best one ever. ExxonMobil posted record-eviscerating annual...
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
investing.com
White House blasts Big Oil stock buybacks again as Chevron profits double
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday launched a fresh attack against U.S. oil companies, accusing them of using profits to pay shareholders instead of boosting supply, after Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) said its annual profit doubled for 2022. Chevron posted a record $36.5 billion profit for 2022 that was...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Refiners Expect High Margins In 2023
The biggest U.S. refiners expect refining margins to remain strong this year and into 2024, on the back of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian fuel and a rebound in Chinese demand, executives said on the earnings calls this week. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports of...
Europe grew faster than the US last year. Its markets are outperforming too
Europe's stock markets have beaten Wall Street by the biggest margin in more than three decades over recent months as its economy looks set to dodge a recession many thought inevitable just a few weeks ago.
