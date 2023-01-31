ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Albany Herald

Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe in Pro Bowl Games

Taking tackling out of the equation did not prevent all injuries at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field during one of Sunday's flag football games in Las Vegas, and the team later confirmed reports that Garrett had dislocated his toe.
CLEVELAND, OH
Albany Herald

Report: Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as DC

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. Evero, 42, held the same position last season with the Denver Broncos, who agreed to let him out of his contract.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy