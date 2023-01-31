Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
Albany Herald
Charles Barkley Candidly Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” last week, leaving professional football as one of the best players ever. Brady’s retirement coincidentally comes around the same time that basketball great LeBron James is on the cusp of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, which will only add to his already remarkable legacy.
Albany Herald
Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe in Pro Bowl Games
Taking tackling out of the equation did not prevent all injuries at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field during one of Sunday's flag football games in Las Vegas, and the team later confirmed reports that Garrett had dislocated his toe.
Albany Herald
Cavs' top-rated defense clamps down on reeling Pacers
Darius Garland scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures as the Cleveland Cavaliers used a dominant second quarter to beat the Indiana Pacers 122-103 on Sunday in Indianapolis. Isaac Okoro had a season-high 20 points and Donovan Mitchell added 19 for Cleveland, which has won two...
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving blockbuster trims Mavericks' NBA title odds
Whether the Dallas Mavericks' bold move to acquire Kyrie Irving will pay off in a deep playoff run will be one of the more intriguing storylines down the stretch of the NBA season, but the blockbuster deal made an immediate impact on oddsmakers. The Mavericks are 28-26 and sitting in...
Albany Herald
Bulls look to build on 'positive' step against struggling Spurs
Even as the deficit kept swelling on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls maintained their resolve against the Portland Trail Blazers. "It's not about them running off," the Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu said. "It's staying with it and staying consistent and keep coming, no matter how many times they score."
Albany Herald
Wolves pounce on undermanned Nuggets in blowout
Anthony Edwards scored 20 points, D'Angelo Russell added 18 points and 10 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves led the short-handed Denver Nuggets wire-to-wire in a 128-98 rout Sunday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves capitalized on the Western Conference-leading Nuggets coming into Sunday's contest -- the second half of a weekend back-to-back...
Albany Herald
After worst loss of season, Kings eye redemption vs. Rockets
Prior to a surprising 18-point home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 25 that preceded their current seven-game road trip, the Sacramento Kings claimed status as darlings of the NBA. The Kings had ascended to first place in the Pacific Division behind the play of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas...
Albany Herald
Warriors G Stephen Curry sidelined with leg injury
The Golden State Warriors said Sunday that superstar Stephen Curry suffered partial ligament tears and a contusion to his lower left leg and will miss time with the injury. Curry is out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and likely longer, with "additional clarity on a potential timeline" in the coming days, per the team.
Albany Herald
Raptors dominate fourth quarter to rally past Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies 28-17 in the fourth quarter to rally for a thrilling 106-103 road victory on Sunday night. Toronto took a 100-99 lead with 2:32 to play in the fourth thanks to a dunk by Precious Achiuwa. Memphis then reclaimed the lead on two Xavier Tillman free throws.
Albany Herald
After rough weekend, Wizards try to cool off Cavs
Frustration is setting in for the Washington Wizards, who carry a two-game skid into Monday's matchup against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards have lost last two games in agonizing fashion. One night after blowing a 20-point lead in a 124-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington relinquished a 23-point lead in a 125-123 loss to the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Noah Cates, Flyers aim to continue ascent vs. Islanders
The Philadelphia Flyers closed January with a resounding 4-0 win on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. The line of Noah Cates, Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee was effective for much of the month as the Flyers finished 8-4-2 in January.
Albany Herald
Celtics in search of more energy in visit to Pistons
After a lethargic performance Friday, the Boston Celtics had the rest of the weekend off in order to get energized for a road matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Celtics are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and face the club at the bottom after both were defeated by the Phoenix Suns over the past few days.
Albany Herald
The night the lights went out at Monroe? Dougherty boys win big
ALBANY — The night the lights went out at Monroe. Literally. No, the season is not over but Monroe’s chances of taking the top seed into the region tournament are not good. It was only a brief moment during the game, but apparently, a fan standing along the wall leaned against the light switch and the sold-out crowd was in the dark briefly. That might have been a fitting metaphor for the Tornadoes’ chances to win the top seed in the coming region tournament. Those chances are slim to none now after the Dougherty Trojans blew out their crosstown rivals 70-50 Friday night and currently hold a two-game lead in the race for the top with only two games left to play. The Trojans have now won five straight and have won eight out of their last ten games. Now ranked No. 10 in Class the AAA, Dougherty is 12-10. The No. 6-ranked Golden Tornadoes fell to 17-6.
Albany Herald
Is the "Storm" here? The Dougherty Trojans could be peaking at the right time
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty's win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said "A storm is coming, and it's not Monroe."
Comments / 0