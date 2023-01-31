Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
VCPS Discussing Several Options For School Facilities
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School will repay for over levying their Building Fund. Superintendent Josh Johnson made that announcement last month. He said as we considered funding options for our proposed school facility projects, our financial partner requested the school district move the Building Fund levy from 10 to 20 mills.
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown students disciplined for racist taunts at game
Jamestown school Superintendent Robert Lech says some middle and high school students have been disciplined after racists taunts were directed toward the Bismarck High School boys basketball team during a game this week. Lech did not say Thursday how many students were involved or how they were disciplined. Video of the Tuesday night game shows the Jamestown student section making monkey noises and war whooping when two non-white Bismarck players handled the ball. Lech said his district is working with Bismarck school officials to help bring healing after the incident.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
newsdakota.com
Myrtle J. Quaschnick
Myrtle J. Quaschnick, 80, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Aberdeen, SD, passed away early Thursday morning, January 26, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown. Myrtle was born November 23, 1942, in Eureka, SD, the daughter of Otto and Lydia (Bollinger) Lang. After she graduated from Ashley High School, Myrtle worked as a secretary for Montgomery Wards, Bethesda Nursing Home, SD School for the Visually Handicapped and for an Insurance Agent before retiring due to health. She was united in marriage to Dennis Quaschnick and they made their home in Aberdeen, SD. The family loved to travel and camp. Following Dennis’s retirement, they continued to camp by becoming campground hosts in Mobridge SD. They loved doing their volunteer jobs and would often host family and friends by taking them fishing and having a fish fry along with Myrtle’s famous potato salad.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Spelling Bee Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 Barnes County Spelling Bee was held Thursday, February 2, at 1 PM in the Hi-Liner Activity Center for grades 5-8. The top two spellers in grades 5-6 and the top two spellers in grades 7-8 from every school in the county were invited. Participating schools were Barnes County North, Litchville-Marion, Maple Valley, St. Catherine’s, Washington Elementary, and Valley City Junior High.
newsdakota.com
Hulda Siegle
Hulda Siegle, 96, Jamestown, ND passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Carrington Health Care Center, Carrington, ND. Services will be held at a later date.
fargomonthly.com
What Does Your Local FM Thrift Store Give Back To?
Learn what your favorite thrift stores are doing to give back!. Buying secondhand comes with a plethora of benefits, from the sustainability of reusing to the enjoyment of finding unique items, and even the excitement of being a part of something that already has a wealth of history. But, there’s another positive note to thrift shopping: many secondhand stores work with local organizations to support the community. So, whether you’re donating after your spring clean or shopping for something new to you, you can support your community in different ways! Let’s check out what our local thrift stores do and learn what causes you can support!
newsdakota.com
Danny Rotherham
Danny Rotherham, 55, Jamestown, ND passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in his home. Danny Rotherham was born September 25, 1967 to Claire and Dolores Rotherham. Danny will be laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND. No services are scheduled at this time. The Eddy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
KFYR-TV
Communities respond to racial slurs at basketball game in Jamestown
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some Bismarck High School basketball players were targeted with taunting and racial slurs at a basketball game in Jamestown against Jamestown High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Andre Austin’s mom, Savannah, was listening to his game in her car as she was driving home from her...
newsdakota.com
97th Little International Feb. 10th & 11th In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club will host the 97th Little International on Feb. 10-11. “The Little International livestock show is the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus, involving more than 300 students,” said Jade Koski, Little I manager and NDSU senior in animal sciences from Wing, North Dakota. “The show features showmanship classes of beef, dairy, sheep and swine as well as ham curing and public speaking contests. This year, we will also be adding goats to our list of showmanship classes.”
newsdakota.com
Let’s Talk About It – Emily Bivens – Jamestown Chamber of Commerce
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, joins us on Let’s Talk About It to discuss what is new at the chamber, becoming a chamber member, and exciting events upcoming.
newsdakota.com
Florence Marie Retterath
Florence Marie Retterath, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 30 at SMP Health-St. Raphael, Valley City, North Dakota. Florence was born on February 21, 1925 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Zetler) Miller. She married Wesley Howard Retterath on August 30, 1945. They lived in Lawton, Page and Valley City. Florence was a long time member of St. Catherine’s Church. She was a tremendous cook, known for her banana cream pie and homemade caramel rolls. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening, her time on the dance floor with Wesley and spending time with family. Later in life, she worked at Foss Drug using her talents to please more people with her baking. Florence showed compassion to others when they were in need of care in their homes.
Disciplinary action taken after discriminatory behavior at basketball game
Disciplinary action has been taken against fans of Jamestown High School after reported discriminatory behavior was displayed towards visiting basketball players. The reported incident took place during a Tuesday night game between the Jamestown Blue Jays and the Bismarck Demons. The level of discipline has not been disclosed, but steps taken followed Jamestown Public Schools’ […]
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
newsdakota.com
Knightriders Shutout Blue Jays
JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown couldn’t find offense in a 3-0 loss to Grand Forks in girls hockey at Wilson Arena on Thursday night. The Jays were outshot 27-13 and slip to 4-13 on the season. Blue Jay Junior Goalie Olivia Sorlie kicked out 24 shots. Next up...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
kvrr.com
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
valleynewslive.com
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths every year. February 3 is Go Red for Women Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and improve heart health for women.
newsdakota.com
District 5 Girls Basketball Brackets Released
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The bracket for the District 5 girls basketball tournament has been released. Carrington has had an undefeated season inside the District this season and earned the first round bye. They await the winner of LaMoure-LM vs Ellendale who earned the 4 and 5 seeds respectively. They play the first game on Friday February 10th at 4:30 PM.
