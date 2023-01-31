Read full article on original website
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Those with compromised immune systems need special museum hours, advocate tells councilDavid Heitz
bocopreps.com
CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs
Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
Top 100 California recruit Shakir Collins recaps his visit at Colorado
When Colorado first reached out to 2024 prospect Shakir Collins, there was a completely different coaching staff in control. That was back in Jan. 2022. Since then, Colorado has completely overhauled its football program with the addition of new head coach Deion Sanders...
Late Kick: Colorado fields impressive transfer and recruiting class
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down Colorado's incoming transfer and recruiting class.
Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil
Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
Colorado the favorite to land four-star 2024 ATH Ju’Juan Johnson
Colorado is already making noise in the class of 2024
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
Summit Daily News
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Oklahoma’s top 2024 prospect 'missing Boulder' after trip to check out the Buffs
Danny Okoye, the top ranked 2024 prospect in Oklahoma according to the 247 Sports Composite, has attended visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma State, but neither were able to match the energy brought by Colorado. “It’s a different level of energy,” Okoye said. “I got there and was just like, wow....
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
milehighcre.com
Budweiser Event Center in Loveland to be Renamed Blue Arena
Blue Federal Credit Union, a fast-growing credit union serving Colorado and Wyoming, will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center located in Loveland, Colorado, in October 2023 at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
KKTV
Local Broncos fans react to new head coach
Food pantries prepare for an increase in food assistance. 1/30/23. Standoff along Fordham St. in Security-Widefield. Suspect ID'd as Nathan Rowell. WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding.
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
Colorado’s Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
247Sports
