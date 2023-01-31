ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
bocopreps.com

CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs

Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil

Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
DENVER, CO
Evan Crosby

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena

DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Budweiser Event Center in Loveland to be Renamed Blue Arena

Blue Federal Credit Union, a fast-growing credit union serving Colorado and Wyoming, will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center located in Loveland, Colorado, in October 2023 at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
KKTV

Local Broncos fans react to new head coach

Food pantries prepare for an increase in food assistance. 1/30/23. Standoff along Fordham St. in Security-Widefield. Suspect ID'd as Nathan Rowell. WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
