Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover AgreementThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
Beyoncé to perform in Minneapolis this summer
Beyoncé is returning to Minneapolis to perform this summer as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The megastar will perform at Huntington Bank Stadium on July 20, according to the announcement. Ticket buyers have to register with "Verified Fan," a Live Nation service that requires registration to help filter...
Twin Cities will soon have its first hair braiding school
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Metro will soon have its first hair braiding school, created out of a need two business owners saw in the beauty industry. Hair braiding is an art form passed down between generations of families. But two business owners in Minneapolis, who are both African-American women, believe the beauty industry needs to have more of a role in teaching the skill.
Minneapolis Ranks No. 1 as Most Kid-Friendly City in the Nation
Every year the number crunchers at LendingTree pour over the data to determine which cities in America are the most kid-friendly, and for 2023, Minneapolis, Minnesota is at the top of the list. Top-Ten Most Family Friendly Metros. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Indianapolis, Indiana. Kansas City, Missouri. Raleigh, North Carolina. Cincinnati, Ohio.
Second Dunkin’ Coffee Shop Coming to Maple Grove
People in Maple Grove will soon have a new spot to get their fix of caffeine and doughnuts. Dunkin’, which shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, is moving into a site near the intersection of Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Boulevard. The former occupant of that location,...
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
Minnesota Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
