Everlend has changed its app to a withdrawal-only mode. The protocol’s codebase was also made public. Everlend, a DeFi borrowing and lending platform based on Solana, has stated that it would be discontinuing operations. Including further development of the platform. Project leaders explained its end in a statement released Wednesday. Citing a shortage of liquidity and the general contraction of the borrowing and lending market as the main factors.

16 HOURS AGO