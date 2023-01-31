ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit

Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
thenewscrypto.com

Rival Osprey Funds Files Lawsuit Against Grayscale Over ETF Claims

SEC has rejected Grayscale’s attempts to establish Bitcoin ETFs. Osprey’s attorneys argued that their client should be compensated. Osprey Funds, a digital asset manager, has sued Grayscale Investments, the operator of the biggest Bitcoin trust, in a U.S. court. Alleging that Grayscale Investments lied about the trust’s potential to convert into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Lender Celsius Revealed Eligible Users List to Withdraw Assets

Celsius Network customers who meet the requirements can withdraw their holdings. The former Celsius CEO Mashinsky has experienced strong accusations. The bankruptcy cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network announced that some customers of the custody program from the insolvent crypto lender would be able to withdraw 94% of their eligible assets. Since...
thenewscrypto.com

DeFi Protocol Everlend Announces Shut Down Citing Liquidity Shortage

Everlend has changed its app to a withdrawal-only mode. The protocol’s codebase was also made public. Everlend, a DeFi borrowing and lending platform based on Solana, has stated that it would be discontinuing operations. Including further development of the platform. Project leaders explained its end in a statement released Wednesday. Citing a shortage of liquidity and the general contraction of the borrowing and lending market as the main factors.
CNBC

Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank

BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
thenewscrypto.com

Retail Giant Pick n Pay Now Accepts Bitcoin Payment in South Africa

Customers may pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin Lightning Wallet. To make a purchase, customers first need to use the CryptoQR app. Pick n Pay, a supermarket chain in South Africa, has accepted Bitcoin at 39 locations before rolling out the service company-wide. The rollout of Bitcoin acceptance took place over the course of the last three months of pilot testing.
dailycoin.com

Celsius Creditors Committee Dismisses Claims that Bids Were Rejected for Celsius Assets

Celcius’ creditor committee refuted claims that bids for the firm’s assets were rejected. A crypto blogger, Tiffany Fong, posted about the rejected bid last week. The attorney for the Creditors Committee described the reports as “regrettable.”. Besides these claims, crypto lender Celsius has been experiencing more issues...
thenewscrypto.com

NFT ETF Pioneer NFTZ Announces Shut Down of Services

Defiance ETFs has said that as of February 28, they would “close and sell” its NFTZ. In its first two trading days, the fund dropped from US$24.41 to US$21.66, an 11% decline. Despite its widespread recognition as the pioneering NFT ETF, NFTZ has decided to close its doors....
thenewscrypto.com

Everscale Blockchain Receives $5 Million Strategic Investment from Venom Ventures Fund

Web3 and blockchain innovation fund Venom Ventures Fund, run by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has established a strategic agreement with Everscale, a leading blockchain that seeks to address the Web3 industry’s scalability problems. Everscale will get a $5 million investment from Venom Ventures Fund to...
thenewscrypto.com

Financial Banking Giant HSBC Forays Into Crypto and Web3

The bank has recently advertised several high-level roles in the cryptocurrency sector. The new hire will report to the Global Head of Digital Assets and the Head of HSBC Open. One of the leading banks, HSBC, has recently advertised several high-level roles in the cryptocurrency sector. Suggesting that it may...

