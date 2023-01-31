Read full article on original website
SBF's lawyer asked the judge to let the disgraced FTX founder access the company's assets and crypto
An attorney for Sam Bankman-Fried asked a federal judge to allow him access to FTX crypto. Bankman-Fried is currently facing wire fraud and money laundering charges. He's pleaded not guilty. Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX CEO in November 2022 after the company filed for bankruptcy. As a part of Sam Bankman-Fried's...
decrypt.co
FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit
Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Alameda Research Sues Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager To Recover $446,000,000 in Loan Payments
Alameda Research, the sister company of bankrupt digital asset exchange FTX, is suing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager in an attempt to recover nearly $446 million in loan payments, according to new court filings. Alameda filed a complaint on Monday in the U.S. District Court of Delaware, requesting “no less” than...
thenewscrypto.com
Rival Osprey Funds Files Lawsuit Against Grayscale Over ETF Claims
SEC has rejected Grayscale’s attempts to establish Bitcoin ETFs. Osprey’s attorneys argued that their client should be compensated. Osprey Funds, a digital asset manager, has sued Grayscale Investments, the operator of the biggest Bitcoin trust, in a U.S. court. Alleging that Grayscale Investments lied about the trust’s potential to convert into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Bankrupt FTX sues Voyager Digital to recover $446 million in loan repayments it made to the crypto lender
FTX has sued crypto lender Voyager Digital to seek back $446 million in loan repayments. The two crypto firms filed for bankruptcy last year due to liquidity issues amid the so-called "crypto winter." FTX said it seeks to pay back Alameda Research's creditors with the recovered funds. Bankrupt crypto exchange...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
FTX was under surveillance by Australian regulators over 6 months before its collapse, documents reportedly show
FTX was surveilled by Australian financial regulators as early as March 2022, per the Guardian. Almost 30,000 investors in Australia lost money to Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, reports say. FTX Australia obtained a regulatory license after acquiring a company that already had one. FTX was being watched by Australian regulators...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lender Celsius Revealed Eligible Users List to Withdraw Assets
Celsius Network customers who meet the requirements can withdraw their holdings. The former Celsius CEO Mashinsky has experienced strong accusations. The bankruptcy cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network announced that some customers of the custody program from the insolvent crypto lender would be able to withdraw 94% of their eligible assets. Since...
thenewscrypto.com
DeFi Protocol Everlend Announces Shut Down Citing Liquidity Shortage
Everlend has changed its app to a withdrawal-only mode. The protocol’s codebase was also made public. Everlend, a DeFi borrowing and lending platform based on Solana, has stated that it would be discontinuing operations. Including further development of the platform. Project leaders explained its end in a statement released Wednesday. Citing a shortage of liquidity and the general contraction of the borrowing and lending market as the main factors.
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
thenewscrypto.com
Retail Giant Pick n Pay Now Accepts Bitcoin Payment in South Africa
Customers may pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin Lightning Wallet. To make a purchase, customers first need to use the CryptoQR app. Pick n Pay, a supermarket chain in South Africa, has accepted Bitcoin at 39 locations before rolling out the service company-wide. The rollout of Bitcoin acceptance took place over the course of the last three months of pilot testing.
dailycoin.com
Celsius Creditors Committee Dismisses Claims that Bids Were Rejected for Celsius Assets
Celcius’ creditor committee refuted claims that bids for the firm’s assets were rejected. A crypto blogger, Tiffany Fong, posted about the rejected bid last week. The attorney for the Creditors Committee described the reports as “regrettable.”. Besides these claims, crypto lender Celsius has been experiencing more issues...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT ETF Pioneer NFTZ Announces Shut Down of Services
Defiance ETFs has said that as of February 28, they would “close and sell” its NFTZ. In its first two trading days, the fund dropped from US$24.41 to US$21.66, an 11% decline. Despite its widespread recognition as the pioneering NFT ETF, NFTZ has decided to close its doors....
thenewscrypto.com
Everscale Blockchain Receives $5 Million Strategic Investment from Venom Ventures Fund
Web3 and blockchain innovation fund Venom Ventures Fund, run by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has established a strategic agreement with Everscale, a leading blockchain that seeks to address the Web3 industry’s scalability problems. Everscale will get a $5 million investment from Venom Ventures Fund to...
thenewscrypto.com
Financial Banking Giant HSBC Forays Into Crypto and Web3
The bank has recently advertised several high-level roles in the cryptocurrency sector. The new hire will report to the Global Head of Digital Assets and the Head of HSBC Open. One of the leading banks, HSBC, has recently advertised several high-level roles in the cryptocurrency sector. Suggesting that it may...
