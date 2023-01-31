Read full article on original website
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future) Reveal Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new Champions to the mobile fighting game. Cassie Lang, inspired by Quantumania, and comic book-inspired Ant-Man (Future) join the growing roster of Champions. Cassie Lang arrives on February 16 along with Ant-Man (Future) debuting on March 2 to fight Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS and Android.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution’ #1
Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing’s for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we’ll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we’ll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul’s HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!”
bleedingcool.com
Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #120 Preview: Where There's Smoke…
A thieving djinn is up to no good in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #120. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview, where we take a look at the upcoming issues of Scooby-Doo Where Are You? This week's issue is #120, and it looks like the gang is in for an other-worldly adventure. A thieving djinn is up to no good in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #120, and it'll be up to the Scooby Gang to stop it. Joining us this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what it has to say about this issue. Just remember, LOLtron, no trying to take over the world this time.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Dark Deku Arc With New Trailer
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original story with the newest episode of the series, and the newest trailer for Season 6 teases what is coming next with the first major look at the Dark Hero arc! The first half of the season saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes take major losses from the villains during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the second half of the season has spent its first few episodes exploring the immediate fallout of such a massive status quo shifting battle for the series ahead.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Beat The Guardian Challenge
In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players have the choice to pursue particularly demanding Challenge Missions in order to unlock legendary rewards for their favorite Heroes, including Captain America. Some progression into this 45-hour game is required for any Hero to unlock a Challenge. To unlock Captain America's Guardian Challenge, gamers must...
comicon.com
Preview: Mob Struggles Hard In ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Volume10 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Mob Psycho 100 Volume10 TPB, out next Wednesday from ONE. Mob struggles hard through his first marathon, nearly making it all the way before passing out! He doesn’t feel too bad headed back home . . . but finds while he was gone, something terrible has happened there. If Mob believed he was through with the shadowy organization Claw, he was wrong . . . and with Mob’s emotions and strength at max, it’s superhuman war in the streets as Claw plans a terrorist attack the authorities can’t stop–because it’ll be carried out by psychic power!
bleedingcool.com
Red Goblin #1 Preview: Going Goblin Mode
Antagonized by some fans of his grandpa, Normie goes full goblin mode in this preview of Red Goblin #1. Welcome to this week's comic book preview, Red Goblin #1! We're taking a look at the newest issue of this series, which follows the story of Normie Osborn, the grandson of Norman Osborn, the infamous Green Goblin. In this issue, Normie is antagonized by some fans of his grandpa, and decides to go full goblin mode in response.
It's Going to Be Hard to Get Charizard in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
With over 100 new Pokémon, there’s no shortage of incredible creatures to capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Even more impressive is the total number of Pokémon in Paldea, which clocks in at 400 different species. Few of these faces are as iconic as the fire-breathing Charizard, and long-time fans will be glad to know that the monster has found its way into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Heavenly Delusion Anime Announces Release Window
Heavenly Delusion is a series that feels like the twisted baby of Attack on Titan and The Promised Neverland, introducing a world of supernatural beings that traverse the world as the series' protagonists venture forth. With the manga debuting in 2018, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the series from creator Masakazu Ishiguro would eventually receive an anime adaptation. While the series was slated to arrive at some point this year, Production I.G. has narrowed it down as to the month that fans can expect to dive into the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Assassin’s Creed’ games, ranked
Taking cues from third-person action-adventure titles that came before it, and filling the gaps with Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed launched to widespread acclaim in 2007. A huge leap in visual fidelity, technical elements, and a heavy reliance on the appeal of historical settings turned Assassin’s Creed into an...
bleedingcool.com
When Bill Jemas Proposed Merging Ultimate & Regular Marvel Universes
Back in 2003, Bill Jemas was to do a 5G on Marvel by merging their Ultimate and Marvel universes. Maybe. One year later, he was gone... Tom Brevoort, Marvel Executive Editor/Senior Vice President of Publishing and Marvel's longest-standing employee reprints a memo in his latest Substack from then-publisher Bill Jemas from 2003. Shortly after, Jemas would be deposed at Marvel by Avi Arad making a land grab for power and forcing out his biggest critic at the company, and turning then-boss Isaac Perlmutter against him.
game-news24.com
So Mobile RPG, Street Fighter: Duel Releases This February
It turns out that Capcom still has a surprise. It collaborated with Crunchyroll Games to release the game Street Fighter: Duel, a RPG for iOS and Android platforms. The game will start in February 2023. Rambat: daff, Mobile RPG Pertama Bagi Franchise: Carrie: Ref. Street Fighter: Duel is the first...
game-news24.com
Video Remake a Gameplay for Remake The Fire – The Fire – Lonely in armed battle
As long as the remake of Resident Evil 4 arrives, a new gameplay clip shows how the combats in the new version are handled. A short gameplay video was released on Twitter for the remake of “Resident Evil” which’s actually real-action-packed. On a map in which Leon...
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases a Starry Reunion
Pokemon's latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, hasn't been shy when it comes to its reunions, seeing Ash running into fan-favorite characters from his past including the likes of Misty, Brock, Dent, and more. On the Pokemon front, past pocket monsters including Psyduck, Squirtle, Butterfree, Lapras, and more are looking to bid a fond farewell to the protagonist who has led the series for over twenty-plus years. Now, a new preview is hinting at a surprise reunion with someone quite close to Ketchum.
nftplazas.com
Invincible Takes its Mighty Heroes to The Sandbox
In 2021, TV show fans were introduced to the Invincible universe which saw a gritty and gory take on the superhero genre, making it a big hit for Amazon Prime Video. Now, users of The Sandbox will be able to experience this magic for themselves as the show will be making its Metaverse debut.
bleedingcool.com
Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10 Preview: Cap vs. Falcon
Sam Wilson must fight his own protege or have his blood sucked in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10! In this issue, Sam Wilson must fight his own protege or have his blood sucked. It's an exciting installment of the series, and I'm joined in this preview by Bleeding Cool's AI Writing Assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this preview, but remember, no trying to take over the world this time!
game-news24.com
Some Hogwarts, as well as their Heroes Have Magically Already Received Their Copies
Harry Potter fans are looking forward to next Friday, as a means of finally gaining their hands on the latest game in the franchise, Hogwarts Legacy. Even though lucky magicians have already already done their magic spells, some copies have already arrived. A German player shared on the official subreddit...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Teases Its Finale With New Creator Update
My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War Arc came to an end in the latest episodes of the Shonen's anime adaptation, and the Final Arc of the manga is currently playing out in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. While creator Kohei Horikoshi has been tight-lipped when it comes to how many more chapters will focus on the world of UA Academy before bidding a fond farewell to Class 1-A, a new message from the mangaka might give us a depressing hint as to how much time is left.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, and More English Dubs Hit With Sudden Delay
My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, Blue Lock, and more English dubbed releases from the Winter 2023 anime schedule have been hit with a sudden delay! The Winter 2023 anime schedule is now halfway through its run as many fans have flocked to any number of releases that have stood out to them for the past few weeks. But for those fans more interested in the English dub versions, they have just started out their journey for this newest wave of anime. But unfortunately, those fans are going to have to wait some extra time before the next episode. But not too much time.
