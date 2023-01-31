Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 3, 2023 11:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) A massive train fire and derailment occurred Friday night just across the county line in East Palestine, Ohio while it was in Route to Conway. The glow of over 50 tankers and box cars burning could be seen numerous miles away. It is currently unclear what caused the accident or what the train was hauling. Multiple emergency responders, hazmat crews, and railroad crews responded from all over the tri state area responded. Firefighters could be seen dousing heavy amounts of water to lessen the blaze although it was still burning overnight. Evacuations in East Palestine took place and most roads leading to the scene were closed down before midnight. Pennsylvania State Police told Beaver County Radio the Environmental Protection Agency were on scene and that the fire started with tankers and evacuation was possible, they had no further comment. The City of East Palestine ordered an evacuation of anyone within a one mile radius of the James Street Crossing, and a shelter in place with orders to stay indoors was issued for Taggart Road north of Leake Oil gas station, just across the Beaver County Line, to Pleasant Street. The East Palestine High School was offered as a shelter to those in need during the evacuation. The mayor of East Palestine has issued a state of emergency. A haze of smoke traveled well beyond the scene and decreased visibility on roads and highways. Firefighters were pulled from operations near the fire for their safety Saturday due to the hazardous materials burning and explosions occurring. Unmanned equipment was left in operation. Check back for for more updates as they become available.

