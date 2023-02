In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss some intriguing non-roster invites that will be attending Pirates Spring Training. They then talk about what would need to happen for the Pirates to win 90 games, no matter how unlikely. Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick. Follow Nathan on Twitter: @Nathan_Hursh.

