Brother Poses as Amazon Delivery Driver to Surprise His Sister on Her Birthday

By Kathleen Joyce
 5 days ago

It's no secret- we're suckers for surprise family reunions! The delayed reactions, the shock, the joy- they're always so heartwarming, and we're here for it. However, surprise reunions can be tricky to pull off, leading some people to get really crafty with their schemes.

TikTok user @anna.stockwell 's brother flew from Australia to surprise their sister for her 30th birthday. But her brother took things up a notch- he posed as an Amazon delivery driver for the big surprise!

Oh yes- this was absolutely perfect. A+ for idea, effort, and execution. These siblings really went above and beyond with this scheme, but it was all worth it for their sister’s reaction. We loved the brother's big embrace, too- he even drops his phone just so he can fully lean into the hug. If this wasn't a wonderful surprise, we just don't know what is. What a great 30th birthday present!

But there were extra levels to this surprise as well! "Anyone else wondering what was in the parcel/letter?" asked @lapitharas,  curious about the censored letter in his hands. Anna came through with a touching answer: "[Tickets to] Paris for the day! Our Mum passed away a year ago and these milestones have been so difficult, but we know she'd want us all to be together making memories, so we keep going for her."

That information adds a whole new dimension to this reunion. This family is still recovering from a tragedy that touched them all deeply. It's clear how much these siblings need each other, making their reunion all the more poignant and beautiful.

Viewers chimed in as this reunion tugged at their heartstrings. "So beautiful. I miss my brothers - I’m in Australia and they’re in England. This would be ace," pined @debszeta. "The way he threw the phone... nothing else mattered to him anymore," another user remarked. "Made her day and me cry a bit," confessed @asherblack90.

After what has undoubtedly been a hard year for this family, it was so wonderful to see them all come together this way. May all three of them have many happy birthdays together like this one in their future!

Jacque Trosper
4d ago

This is something my brother would have done. Sure do miss him. Passed in 2014 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer . If you have loved ones at home be sure they know how much they mean to you.

Cie
4d ago

There's absolutely nothing like the love shared between siblings! #family is everything *He is easy on the 👀's ***Sir..Are you single? lol

