2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Rules
Here are the rules for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. There shall be NO overtime period. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, the point value for that game will be split equally between the AFC and NFC teams' total scores. SERIES OF DOWNS. Each team...
Panthers hiring former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as new DC
The Panthers have begun the process of filling out their new coaching staff under Frank Reich. Carolina agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Sunday to become the team's new defensive coordinator. Evero is a rising star in the coaching ranks after one season as defensive...
Browns DE Myles Garrett believed to have dislocated toe at 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Cleveland Browns standout defensive end Myles Garrett is believed to have dislocated his toe while participating in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays came back negative, Pelissero added. Sunday's Pro Bowl Games featured three...
NFL and Partners to Promote CPR Education and Improve Safety for Young Athletes
The NFL and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure that they have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. The NFL is supporting these efforts during Super Bowl week by amplifying CPR educational materials and enhancing long-term national and local partnerships.
Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'
Derek Carr has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. "I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games, via the Associated Press.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal
The Seahawks' 2022 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year finalist is optimistic about coming back to Seattle. Geno Smith had a resurgent season in his first year as a starter since 2014, passing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-leading 69.8 completion percentage while helping the Seahawks to a surprise playoff run. But with the first-time Pro Bowler scheduled to enter free agency, the biggest early questions of Seattle's offseason have revolved around whether the club will strike a deal to keep him under center moving forward.
Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby entered the NFL with Derek Carr as his quarterback in 2019. However, the 2023 season will likely feature a new quarterback for Las Vegas. Crosby spoke with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe during Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practice, discussing Carr's situation and how the team is moving forward.
Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'
LAS VEGAS -- As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Matt Judon was a catalyst for much of that, but as a team leader was also mindful that there was never a defensive-offensive divide within the club. The four-time Pro Bowler is...
NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared
Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back
With the top 29 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator
Dallas is staying in-house to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position. The Cowboys on Saturday announced that veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer, who served as team consultant during the 2022 season, has been hired as the new offensive coordinator. "I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role...
Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'
LAS VEGAS -- Rest easy Bay Area, Trent Williams isn't retiring. "Yeah, for sure," Williams told NFL.com when asked if he was definitely coming back. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 [years old]." The 34-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler created a bit of a stir on...
LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago
HENDERSON, Nev. -- With a long grin curving his face and a collection of youngsters draped around him for a photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was the last NFL all-star remaining at a charity event Friday. It was a gesture that spoke to Smith's kind nature, and was emblematic...
Sandra Douglass Morgan | Black History Month
As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas shares how Sandra Douglass Morgan became the first Black Woman to be president of an NFL team.
DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins
HENDERSON, Nev. -- A few days into the second month of the year, Miami Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb is feeling better physically than he has at this point on the calendar in quite some time. A litany of injuries has plagued the two-time Pro Bowler's five seasons, but despite...
Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'
LAS VEGAS -- The lone all-star for the Arizona Cardinals, safety Budda Baker is set to take the field Sunday for the inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play in Super Bowl LVII at Baker and the Cardinals' home field of State Farm Stadium.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'
LAS VEGAS -- Times most certainly have improved for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, Lawrence was getting ready for the Pro Bowl Games under the tutelage of AFC coach and Hall of Fame legend Peyton Manning. Just a few weeks prior, he and the Jaguars had pulled off a stunning comeback for a Divisional Round win under head coach Doug Pederson.
2023 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 27-10 win over American in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. -- The National team defeated the American team, 27-10, in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game capped off a week-long job interview, including three days of practices, for 100-plus of the 2023 NFL Draft's top senior (and some junior-eligible) prospects.
Florida's Trey Dean III, Michigan's Jake Moody lead West to victory over East in Shrine Bowl
With a perfect kicking night and stingy play on defense, the West team prevailed over the East squad, 12-3, Thursday night in the 98th annual East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There were no touchdowns scored in the game, but Michigan kicker Jake Moody went 4 for...
