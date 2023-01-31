ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NFL

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Rules

Here are the rules for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. There shall be NO overtime period. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, the point value for that game will be split equally between the AFC and NFC teams' total scores. SERIES OF DOWNS. Each team...
NFL

Panthers hiring former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as new DC

The Panthers have begun the process of filling out their new coaching staff under Frank Reich. Carolina agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Sunday to become the team's new defensive coordinator. Evero is a rising star in the coaching ranks after one season as defensive...
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL and Partners to Promote CPR Education and Improve Safety for Young Athletes

The NFL and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure that they have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. The NFL is supporting these efforts during Super Bowl week by amplifying CPR educational materials and enhancing long-term national and local partnerships.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

The Seahawks' 2022 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year finalist is optimistic about coming back to Seattle. Geno Smith had a resurgent season in his first year as a starter since 2014, passing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-leading 69.8 completion percentage while helping the Seahawks to a surprise playoff run. But with the first-time Pro Bowler scheduled to enter free agency, the biggest early questions of Seattle's offseason have revolved around whether the club will strike a deal to keep him under center moving forward.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back

With the top 29 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

Dallas is staying in-house to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position. The Cowboys on Saturday announced that veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer, who served as team consultant during the 2022 season, has been hired as the new offensive coordinator. "I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Sandra Douglass Morgan | Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas shares how Sandra Douglass Morgan became the first Black Woman to be president of an NFL team.
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'

LAS VEGAS -- Times most certainly have improved for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, Lawrence was getting ready for the Pro Bowl Games under the tutelage of AFC coach and Hall of Fame legend Peyton Manning. Just a few weeks prior, he and the Jaguars had pulled off a stunning comeback for a Divisional Round win under head coach Doug Pederson.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 27-10 win over American in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. -- The National team defeated the American team, 27-10, in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game capped off a week-long job interview, including three days of practices, for 100-plus of the 2023 NFL Draft's top senior (and some junior-eligible) prospects.
MOBILE, AL

