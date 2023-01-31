Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Chicago crime: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in North Center, police say
A woman was sitting the driver's seat of her parked Maserati when four or five males approached her.
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
Chicago shooting: 3 shot, 2 critically injured in Ashburn drive-by, police say
Three people were injured, two critically, in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Man dead after Near South Side LSD head-on car crash
CHICAGO — A man is dead after his car collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Near South Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the 3300 block of South Lakeshore Drive round 4:24 a.m. where a red sedan traveling southbound drove […]
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
35-year-old man killed in wrong way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday
A man was killed and another was injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side. Chicago police said a driver was going south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north.
cwbchicago.com
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Update: On Sunday, Chicago police issued a community alert about the robberies. According to CPD, a second robbery also occurred at the corner of 21st and Damen moments after the incident detailed in our story. That means there have been six robberies on the corner since Christmas, not five. Chicago...
Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
Investigation underway after fire at Longwood Manor restaurant
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Chicago restaurant.
Chase Bank in Bloomingdale on fire after crash
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A driver told investigators she thought she was hitting the brake when she hit the gas pedal and crashed into a Chase Bank Friday evening in Bloomingdale. The driver also hit a gas line at the bank in the 100 block of East Lake Street. As of Friday evening, the gas company […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chase Bank goes up in flames in Bloomingdale after cars slams into building
A Chase Bank branch went up in flames in Bloomingdale last night after a car slammed into the building. Police said a woman who was pulling out of the drive-through of the bank may have inadvertently hit the gas instead of the brake.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
WISH-TV
Hammond man faced with charges after police shooting in Munster
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say several charges have been filed for a Hammond man who rammed a stolen jeep into Munster police cars, leading them to fire their weapon. Roy Viverette, 30, is faced with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon,...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.
Teen Girl Reported Missing From Burnside, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have issued a new missing persons alert for a 13-year-old girl that has not been seen for more than a month. According to authorities, Zuvanta McBride was last seen on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of East 92nd Street. McBridge left a phone message with loved ones...
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
Comments / 0