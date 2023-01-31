ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Nazareth competitive dance caps season with state berth

Nazareth Academy junior Alice Buchman already is thinking about next competitive dance season. The three-year varsity competitor from Riverside was part of the Roadrunners’ first back-to-back state berths on Jan. 27 as they finished 21st in IHSA Class 1A (74.30) in the program’s fourth state appearance overall. “Now...
