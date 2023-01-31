Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.
Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Eric Manges
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting
RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
Wisconsin EMS shortage: 'Operating on skeleton crews'
MADISON, Wis. - Staffing and funding problems are putting emergency medical services (EMS) at risk of falling apart in several communities across the state. "Our volunteer EMS systems or our part-time EMS systems are collapsing because we don't have enough funding, and we don't have enough people to staff them," said James Small, the manager of rural EMS outreach.
