The Kid Laroi ‘Levels Up’ for 2023 ‘Bleed For You’ College Tour
It’s not the first time he goes on tour, but the Kid Laroi will be promoting his forthcoming The First Time on the road this year with a tour in numerous college towns and arenas this spring.
“We leveled up this time and I can’t wait for you too see what we’ve been working on,” Laroi wrote on Instagram. “I love you family, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!”
Jeremy Zucker — the musician behind songs “Comethru,” “You Were Good to Me,” and “All the Kids Are Depressed” — will join the Australian star as an opener on tour. “GOING ON TOUR WITH @THEKIDLAROI AND I CANT FUCKING WAIT TO SEE YOU,” Zucker wrote on Instagram.
Laroi will start the tour in Syracuse in late March, before stopping in cities like Lexington, KY, and Coralville, Iowa, before wrapping his tour in Champaign, Illinois, in early May. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com .
Laroi entered album mode this month as he shared a trailer for his new record and released “ I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro) .” He also dropped the song “Love Again” last Friday. Last year he was joined by Fivio Foreign on “Paris to Tokyo” and released the single “Thousand Miles.”
Aside from collaborating with Fivio Foreign on “Paris to Tokyo” and dropping the single “Thousand Miles,” Kid Laroi has taken a mini break from music after he announced late last year that he was going to step back after the massive success of his Fuck Love EP in 2021.
The Kid LAROI: Bleed For You Tour 2023 Dates
Mar. 22 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial
Mar. 24 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*
Mar. 25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*
Mar. 27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Mar. 28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Mar. 29 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
Mar. 31 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*
Apr. 1 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Apr. 2 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Apr. 4 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center
Apr. 5 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Apr. 7 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
Apr. 8 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
Apr. 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*
Apr. 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*
Apr. 26 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
Apr. 28 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
Apr. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
May 2 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
May 3 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
