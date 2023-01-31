The Kid Laroi ‘Levels Up’ for 2023 ‘Bleed For You’ College Tour

It’s not the first time he goes on tour, but the Kid Laroi will be promoting his forthcoming The First Time on the road this year with a tour in numerous college towns and arenas this spring.

“We leveled up this time and I can’t wait for you too see what we’ve been working on,” Laroi wrote on Instagram. “I love you family, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!”

Jeremy Zucker — the musician behind songs “Comethru,” “You Were Good to Me,” and “All the Kids Are Depressed” — will join the Australian star as an opener on tour. “GOING ON TOUR WITH @THEKIDLAROI AND I CANT FUCKING WAIT TO SEE YOU,” Zucker wrote on Instagram.

Laroi will start the tour in Syracuse in late March, before stopping in cities like Lexington, KY, and Coralville, Iowa, before wrapping his tour in Champaign, Illinois, in early May. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com .

Laroi entered album mode this month as he shared a trailer for his new record and released “ I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro) .” He also dropped the song “Love Again” last Friday. Last year he was joined by Fivio Foreign on “Paris to Tokyo” and released the single “Thousand Miles.”

Aside from collaborating with Fivio Foreign on “Paris to Tokyo” and dropping the single “Thousand Miles,” Kid Laroi has taken a mini break from music after he announced late last year that he was going to step back after the massive success of his Fuck Love EP in 2021.

The Kid LAROI: Bleed For You Tour 2023 Dates

Mar. 22 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial

Mar. 24 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*

Mar. 25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

Mar. 27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Mar. 29 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

Mar. 31 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*

Apr. 1 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Apr. 2 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Apr. 4 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center

Apr. 5 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Apr. 7 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

Apr. 8 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

Apr. 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*

Apr. 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*

Apr. 26 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

Apr. 28 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

Apr. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

May 2 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

May 3 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center