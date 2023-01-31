ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera

Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion

King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion. Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle. However, it’s important to remember that no king rules forever. Individual lions may bite off more than they can chew and find themselves stranded behind enemy lines. Sometimes, entire prides can get wiped out by other lion coalitions.
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety

"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera

Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
Alaska salmon troll fleet under the gun over chinooks and killer whales

Alaska’s Southeast salmon troll fishery is again in the crosshairs with the latest round of legal action threatening the loss of its key chinook fisheries. In December, a western Washington district court released recommendations to suspend fishing under the Incidental Take Statement, a provision within the Pacific Salmon Treaty that allows Alaska trollers to take wild chinooks throughout the year.
Eight Alaskan National Parks

Alaska is the largest state in the United States, located in the far north of the North American continent. It is known for its scenic natural beauty, including glaciers, fjords, and forests, as well as abundant wildlife such as grizzly bears, moose, and caribou. Alaska is also rich in oil and minerals, and the oil industry is a major part of the state's economy. The state capital is Juneau, which is only accessible by boat or plane. Anchorage is the largest city in Alaska and a hub for transportation and commerce.
