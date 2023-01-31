To slur or not to slur? The general answer is that you shouldn’t — and you definitely shouldn’t if you’re a judge who’s being recorded. Stuff like that is begging to end up on some legal website. Likely due to a strong urge to make things right, public shaming or some permutation therein, Judge Michelle Odinet added the prefix “former” to her title and stepped down. And while her outburst was bad and not well received by the community she presided over, the question remained open on as to whether she did anything bad legally. Turns out, it was fair game. From the ABA Journal:

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO