Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a decision to award $1 million to the estate of Jeffrey Tyree, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2019.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court faults defendant for not objecting to sleeping juror
If a criminal defendant had a problem with the juror who repeatedly fell asleep during his trial, he should have objected to it, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The justices reached that conclusion even after acknowledging all parties at Elliott J. Forgette's burglary trial were aware of the sleeping juror and Forgette's defense attorney had specifically asked the trial judge to "rouse" the man.
nativenewsonline.net
U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York
The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
SCOTUS' failure to identify who leaked the Dobbs draft has raised eyebrows among those who believe one of the court's conservative justices was behind it.
Judge OKs settlement in Mallory Beach lawsuit, Buster Murdaugh dropped as defendant
Moselle, the Murdaugh’s 1,772-acre hunting estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered, will be sold to cover the settlement for victims of the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.
NOLA.com
Federal judge orders Ray Nagin to boost monthly restitution from $500 to $1,200
A federal judge has ordered former Mayor Ray Nagin to boost his monthly payments to the federal government from $500 to $1,200, a compromise decision that falls about midway between what the mayor and federal prosecutors were seeking. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to bump Nagin's...
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
A Supreme Disgrace at the High Court | Opinion
We are left to deal with the reality that no one has paid a price for doing incalculable damage to the Supreme Court.
Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says
A Georgia Court of Appeals judge found to have taken advantage of an older client and “illegally” using campaign funds t...
abovethelaw.com
This Supreme Court Justice Absolutely, Positively Should Not Have A Street Named After Him
When lawyers, or maybe more accurately law students, get together and are feeling pedantic, the subject of all-time best and worst Supreme Court justices seems to come up. One justice that is *always* on the worst-of list is Roger Taney. The author of the Supreme Court’s biggest black eye, Dred...
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
Earlier this month, the nation's highest court shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come...
The Jewish Press
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Sabbath Observance
(JNS) The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a case involving religious accommodations in the workplace. An appeal in the case of Groff v. Dejoy was filed by Gerald Groff, an Evangelical postal worker who refused to work on Sundays, his sabbath, going so far as to offer to work make-up shifts and to transfer branches in order to maintain his day of rest.
Engadget
Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal
The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
abovethelaw.com
Judge Whose Medicine Allegedly Had A Side Effect Of Racism Found Not To Have Violated Ethical Conduct
To slur or not to slur? The general answer is that you shouldn’t — and you definitely shouldn’t if you’re a judge who’s being recorded. Stuff like that is begging to end up on some legal website. Likely due to a strong urge to make things right, public shaming or some permutation therein, Judge Michelle Odinet added the prefix “former” to her title and stepped down. And while her outburst was bad and not well received by the community she presided over, the question remained open on as to whether she did anything bad legally. Turns out, it was fair game. From the ABA Journal:
lawstreetmedia.com
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
MSNBC
Supreme Court continues its radical march in 2023. These are the cases to watch.
The Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority is poised to continue its rightward march in 2023, with momentous decisions expected on voting rights and other issues affecting our daily lives and democracy. The court was late to issuing opinions this term, which began in October, a possible sign of intense internal...
No more ‘fairness and diversity’ classes for Florida judges, Supreme Court decides
Six state Supreme Court justices approved the change. Dissenting Justice Jorge Labarga wrote that it “paves the way for a complete dismantling of all fairness and diversity initiatives in the State Courts System.”
